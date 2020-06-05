Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Three kinds of exercise and how they work

Eccentric exercises can serve as a productive progression to improving exercise performance following a 30-day prescription of isometric exercise. This can be best recognized as the slow lowering of a movement.

A form of eccentric exercise we like to perform with our clients is the eccentric push-up. Starting from the straight arm plank position, slowly lower your body for a count of 5 seconds until the elbows meet the ribs. Once the elbows meet the ribs, put the knees down and perform the concentric form of the push up until the elbows are extended. Once the elbows are extended, straighten out the knees and repeat for 5-8 times.

The gradual amount of force on upper body muscles while lowering the body activate muscles at different insertion and attachment points. Similar to isometric exercises, eccentric exercise has more time under tension and puts less stress on joints.

Isotonic exercise is the most relatable form of exercise we see people doing in the gym on exercise machines, magazine articles, or demonstration videos from local Napa fit pros we follow in social media. Both the concentric and eccentric movements are involved. The simple dumbbell biceps curl is an example of an isotonic exercise.