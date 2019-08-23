Who got the most steps today?” “Did you fill your iPhone activity rings yet?” “I burnt the most calories!” “Look, I got bonus Splat points!”
You might hear such chatter among friends, co-workers, or at local fitness facilities. Workplaces and local fitness facilities in the Napa Valley are facilitating fitness challenge programs motivating individuals to accomplish daily fitness feats.
Challenges include burning a certain number of calories, accomplishing a goal steps walked in a day, climbing a certain number of stairs or filling up the activity rings tracked by wearable fitness technology.
Small group fitness facilities like Orange Theory are awarding Splat Points as another method to fuel their exercise participants to achieve more out of their exercise efforts. The more Splat Points you get, the more you get acknowledged for getting an “after burn” effect from giving your all during exercise sessions.
These motivating fitness trends have been missing in our culture and are helping our society become fit and healthy. While these exercise programs promote awareness to fitness and health, we are only breaking the surface of what needs to be involved to help us live healthier.
A progression past daily steps and how many calories are burned is to assess how well we physically function during everyday activities. For instance, the ability to squat down to the ground and pick something up without the hinderance of lower back, hip, or knee pain.
Overcoming points of imbalance such as managing how your dog might randomly pull on a leash, deflecting someone bumping into you or recovering from accidentally stepping off a curb are important injury prevention measures.
Upper body strength is needed to be able to get out of the car, put dishes in cupboards or simply open a jar. These are examples of how exercising to improve everyday functionality is important.
Knee and back pain are common obstacles that impede us from wanting to pick something up off the ground. Perhaps after dropping some food on the ground when prepping dinner, you might think twice about picking up an onion that dropped to the ground because of a weak lower back or knee pain. Maybe at the beach, your grandkids request assistance to build their sand palace.
The distraction of back and lower extremity pain could deter you from approaching their youth excavation project. Ten years ago, you might have been able to manage this toddler-directed excavation project.
Focusing on core injury prevention techniques, such as the common elbow plank, reinforce the muscles of the back and limit the effects back pain might have during everyday movements. Exercises such as the common squat or supine hip bridge are go-to exercises offering gradual strength improvements for lower extremities and deflect some of the pain that steers us away from everyday functions. These normal movements shouldn’t be affected by nagging pains caused by lack of injury preventive exercise.
“Athleticism” is an overlooked component critical to everyday functional movements. We’re not talking about putting on some cleats and catching a 40-yard pass thrown by Joe Montana. Exercises reinforcing athletic movements help prevent injuries by training the body and mind to interact in environments posing unexpected threats of injury.
When walking through a crosswalk, what if an automobile driver doesn’t see you? You better get out of the way. An athletic body allows for an individual to react quickly. The ability to detect threats such as dodging a car give you the athletic ability to dynamically avoid a significant injury.
Additionally, regaining foot stability and equilibrium help prevent instances of falling when something bumps into you or knocks you off your balance. Therefore, staying involved in physical activities that introduce an athletic dynamic are important for daily functional movements. Dancing, hiking, pickle ball, an Essentrics class with local fitness professional Julie Webster, yoga at Napa Valley Yoga Center, or golf are fantastic examples of training the body to be athletic.
As we move away from exercise and physical activity, our strength levels, sense of balance, and athleticism diminish. People should be able to competently perform common everyday activities, like picking something up from the floor.
Ensuring to include squatting, upper body pulling, and upper body pushing techniques in a weekly exercise session might be all that you need to support everyday functional movements. Our personal training clients in the Napa Valley achieve success by completing at least one full body resistance training exercise session per week. The simple push-up and dumbbell row make opening that jelly jar simple when getting ready to enjoy your morning toast.
Burning your daily calories, accomplishing your daily steps, and getting Splat points are critically important components to our lifetime fitness journey. However, let’s not forget about being an elite performer in the aspects of our lives that we do everyday to be a productive and functional person. Train for everyday functionality and choose exercises that support your everyday quality of life.