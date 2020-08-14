Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Upper body training and everyday activities

This exercise is traditionally performed with dumbbells. However, there are a cornucopia of objects in every human being’s dwelling that can be used as resistance to perform an efficient and effective bicep curl. Using a gallon jug of water, a quart sized can of paint, an upside down bottle of wine, or in some cases an adequately sized skillet can serve as a object with sufficient weight to stress the upper body pulling muscles attached to the upper arm and forearm.

To perform, grasp an object that can be comfortably held in the hand. Stand or sit down with the elbow pinned to the side and shoulder blades “parked” against the rib cage to ensure proper posture. Lift the object to change the angle of the forearm and humerus to where tension can be felt in the biceps and forearm muscles. Perform these biceps curls for 2-3 sets of 5-10 repetitions anywhere from 1-3 times per week.

Ozzy the cat and many other things need to be firmly grasped, moved around, and loved by Sharon and the rest of us who have furry friends and objects to move around the house. However, if Sharon and the rest of us have insufficient strength and our hands hurt, how is Ozzy and the rest of the home pet crew going to get the TLC they need?