Sean McCawley, Fit for Life, Warm clothes, good people and lots of sleep

I recall my fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Drago telling the class there weren’t many reasons we should miss school. In her eyes, any excuse presented to her outside of a death certificate was out of the question for missing her classes.

Not only did we know her standards after such a statement, but after adhering to these guidelines, the class developed some solid habits that honed us into sincere, genuine, and punctual developing human beings.

Mrs. Drago told us something that held me to a standard of avoiding sickness so I could still attend class, “If you wear the right clothes, eat the right foods, surround yourself with good people, and get enough sleep, you shouldn’t get sick.”

Funny how I can’t recall the subject of the article I wrote last week, but I can still remember this simple message conveyed to me when I was in fourth grade.

This takes me back to a point in my life about five years ago. I came down with an infection in which I was so sick, I told my 9-year-old son to check on me every two hours in the middle of the night to make sure I was alive. This was the type of sickness that made me fear for my life.