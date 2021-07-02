Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

Last week we shed light on sciatica, a common injury affecting the general populations in everyday life. Sciatica is a lower back issue that causes numbness, lack of strength and nerve pain throughout the lower back that tracks down the lower extremities.

These symptoms are caused by disruptions to the sciatic network of nerves in the lower back and hip region. Compressed vertebrae, tight muscles and insufficient muscle tone contribute to this pain.

In part one of our sciatica discussion, we looked at these contributing factors of sciatica. We left off with how we can use a structured exercise routine to manage sciatica pain and possibly preventing it from occurring in the first place.

Adherence to exercise is one of the most important terms we emphasize within our personal training services. A critically important part of any effective exercise program is the ability to stick with a routine on a regular basis.

We can have the most groundbreaking exercises displayed in front of us at our local gym, on social media ads, or fitness classes. However, these productive resources won’t do anything if they are left unused. Proper exercise adherence should include two to three times a week of a planned-out exercise routine with the purpose of enhancing our livelihood.