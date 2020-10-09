Sean McCawley: The changing of the seasons, part 1

These comfort breakfasts seem so enjoyable on the dark, cold and dreary fall mornings. However, it’s important to know how these items affect the metabolic chemistry of the body. Processed flour is present within many comfort foods. This ingredient tells the body to produce insulin after consumption.

Eating insulin-spiking foods in the morning will elevate insulin levels in the bloodstream throughout the entire day.

Insulin can be productive when muscles require it after exercise. Insulin to helps muscles utilize carbohydrates in the bloodstream for fuel to harvest amino acids in order to resynthesize skeletal muscle. However, insulin can be unproductive when a food having with a higher insulin reaction rate is consumed during lower physical activity states. When there is low stress on skeletal muscles caused by lack of exercise, the need for intramuscular insulin decreases.

If the skeletal muscle has no need for insulin, the next cell up that is madly in love with insulin is our fat cells. Our adipose tissue is happy to take insulin and use it as an invitation to attract free-floating sugar in our bloodstream for storage. Fat cell storage equates to making fat cells larger under our skin. This is why we need to use caution when we have lower physical activity levels and consume comfort foods as breakfast too often.