Sean McCawley: The changing of the seasons, part 1

The leaves are changing to beautiful amber, orange and yellow colors. Days are growing shorter. The sun is rising later in the morning and departing to the horizon sooner. Temperatures are dropping in the morning and nighttime. Fall is blessing us with its presence. We get used to the indoor lighting in our homes.
During these shorter days, there is a preference to remain indoors, and physical activity levels usually decrease. The desire to go outside diminishes due to the dark and cold conditions. When these deterring factors occur, our television and cell phones get plenty of attention. In addition, the smell of fresh-baked pies, casseroles and other family comfort food recipes can be smelled emanating from our ovens.
Fall welcomes something beautiful that promotes humans to thrive, a change of scenery. However, with the tradition of holiday food and decreased physical activity, we can get carried away and eat too much comfort food. We might forget about how little we are moving as we sequester ourselves indoors during fall and winter.
Winter mornings are primary catalysts to welcome something warm and toasty next to a cup of hot coffee or tea. Warm bowls of oatmeal, a muffin or coffee cake from Sweetie Pies. A slice of Bouchon bakery bread toasted to perfection with jam on it doesn’t sound half bad either. Let’s not forget the almighty Oprah-approved Model Bakery English muffin. Oprah shares her healthy dietary habits often and it helps a lot of people be mindful of their own. However, if she were going to treat herself to a decadent breakfast, it wouldn’t surprise me if she would go out riding a dragon in the horizon with a Model Bakery English muffin in her hand.
These comfort breakfasts seem so enjoyable on the dark, cold and dreary fall mornings. However, it’s important to know how these items affect the metabolic chemistry of the body. Processed flour is present within many comfort foods. This ingredient tells the body to produce insulin after consumption.
Eating insulin-spiking foods in the morning will elevate insulin levels in the bloodstream throughout the entire day.
Insulin can be productive when muscles require it after exercise. Insulin to helps muscles utilize carbohydrates in the bloodstream for fuel to harvest amino acids in order to resynthesize skeletal muscle. However, insulin can be unproductive when a food having with a higher insulin reaction rate is consumed during lower physical activity states. When there is low stress on skeletal muscles caused by lack of exercise, the need for intramuscular insulin decreases.
If the skeletal muscle has no need for insulin, the next cell up that is madly in love with insulin is our fat cells. Our adipose tissue is happy to take insulin and use it as an invitation to attract free-floating sugar in our bloodstream for storage. Fat cell storage equates to making fat cells larger under our skin. This is why we need to use caution when we have lower physical activity levels and consume comfort foods as breakfast too often.
We want to enjoy a traditional fall breakfast over a cup of coffee with friends and family during the fall. I love making pumpkin pancakes for my son early in the morning before school starts. Perhaps we can be mindful of how much of these amazing comfort foods we eat. We can use our physical activity as a gauge for how many treats eat. If we have adhered to three days of productive exercise, perhaps a scrumptious toasty breakfast can be allowed. However, we don’t exercise and have lower physical activity levels, our best bet would be taking it easy and go for healthier breakfast options that include vegetables or lean proteins.
Since breakfast and the changing of seasons are two of my favorite subjects, I will have a part 2 to this article describing an in-depth look at some healthy fall breakfast options in next week’s article.
As much as breakfast treats sound amazing, there is a plethora of hearty vegetable options to choose from as well that will be featured next week. In the meantime, ensure to get your exercise in before the days grow too dark and it gets too wet to enjoy recreational physical activity outside.
Watch now: Obesity doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!