The Climate Connection: A report from the Road to a Livable Climate

On World Environment Day June 5, several dozen cyclists and pedestrians braved unseasonable rain to participate in the Road to a Livable Climate, a region-wide event focused on climate issues and solutions at the local, regional and national level.

Organized by climate advocacy group 350 Bay Area and Napa Climate NOW!, it straddled six Bay Area counties over two weekends with seven separate events. It called attention to threats such as buried toxins, sea level rise, and efforts to reopen oil and gas drilling in the Bay Area.

It also spotlighted climate solutions such as improved bicycle and pedestrian pathways around the region, the environmental and health benefits of e-bikes for local chores and commuting, and the benefits of composting food and other organic wastes on a scale capable of significantly reducing methane, a major greenhouse gas.

In Napa County, cyclists and walkers set off in different directions from Veterans Memorial Park to visit a variety of sites featuring climate solutions, and hear from more than a dozen notable speakers along the way.

Here are a few highlights from the walk.

Just as the group set out towards the Oxbow Commons, umbrellas in hand, the rain – so desperately needed but inconveniently timed – miraculously ceased.

Longtime Napa environmental champion Tony Norris, president of the Napa Open Space District and member of the Technical Panel for the Flood Control District, accompanied the group. Sharing the history of Napa’s Flood Control Project, he described the return of wildlife to the creek improvement section downtown, the flourishing vegetation in the southwest portion of the Oxbow Bypass, and the irrigation valve boxes placed on the Oxbow Bypass slopes to prevent getting silted-in by floodwaters.

“Community input has played a vital role in keeping park-type uses available in the bypass area,” he said.

The next stop was New Tech High, under the canopy of solar panels installed above the parking lot, where Gopal Shankar, founder and president of Récolte Energy, discussed Napa County’s transition to renewable energy.

Shankar, a tireless advocate for renewable electric power and electric vehicles, explained the importance of expanding this transition to the entire community. By substituting renewable energy sources for gasoline and diesel, he noted, households can save substantially on their electricity bills and fuel costs, and simultaneously slash air pollution and climate emissions.

In light rain, the walkers continued along Seminary Street to the much-loved Fuller Park to hear from Rainer Hoernicke with the Napa City Parks and Recreation Department and the Tree Advisory Committee.

“The Parks and Recreation Department has obtained state funding to update Napa’s Urban Forest Master Plan,” Hoernicke said. “This will include mechanisms to mitigate climate change effects as well as move carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and into biomass in order to contribute to our 2030 net zero carbon emissions goal.”

Armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of trees, Hoernicke emphasized the crucial role that trees, especially redwoods, play in the sequestration of carbon, so vital to reducing carbon emissions.

The walking tour proceeded to the newly installed First Street roundabout off Highway 29. Julie Lucido, city public works director, pointed out that the new roundabout serves many purposes related to safety for all modes of transportation, and eliminated the need to widen the freeway overcrossing with more vehicle lanes.

The roundabout also has the climate-friendly benefit of reducing vehicle emissions by lessening vehicle idling time, and cutting down on the need for driver acceleration and deceleration. In addition, the project includes a stormwater biofiltration landscaping mechanism.

Completing the loop and meeting up with the cyclists, everyone ate heartily while hearing the latest updates from Rep. Mike Thompson, City Councilmember Liz Alessio, and Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht. More on that, and the bicycle event, next time.

