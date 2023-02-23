The Earth passed an eye-popping marker on Nov. 15: The human population hit 8 billion.

One world, now in the grip of a rapidly changing climate, is the home we share. More than ever, the climate crisis demands urgent action from governments, corporations, and all of us as individuals. We will share the destiny we create today.

One thing is now on our side: a growing will to look global warming in the eye. This is especially true in America’s Latine communities, which report a higher level of concern about climate change than other Americans: 81% of Latinos and Latinas in the U.S. consider global climate change to be a top priority, while 67% of non-Latinos consider it to be. The source for this is a Pew Research Center poll from October 2021, cited by Axios.com. This margin extends to the sense that climate change is already affecting life.

What explains this dramatic difference?

Being on the front lines, for one. Latine workers are overrepresented in construction and agriculture, as first responders and landscape workers – and working outdoors means being out in the weather, whatever the weather, every day.

Our neighbor works for a roofing company, the ultimate “out in the weather” occupation. His company follows state mandates and limits his work hours on especially hot days. This means providing shade and water when the temperatures exceed 80 degrees F, and when the heat builds to 95 degrees F or more, an onsite supervisor is required to evaluate the condition of the workers and the worksite. Following Cal OSHA requirements, some companies take measures to protect their workers, but many deaths are still caused by extreme heat, especially among field workers in the Central Valley.

Back to the research, this time from the Yale Climate Connection. In Los Angeles, Latino neighborhoods were found to be 6.5 degrees hotter on extreme heat days than neighborhoods with the fewest Latinos.

Part of this is due to the lack of parks and trees in parts of cities farther from the coast, where home prices and rents are lower -- not many outdoor jobs bring in six-figure salaries, and it’s expensive to cool buildings.

WBUR radio (Boston) reports that summer temperatures in southwestern cities like Albuquerque, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Fresno now average temperatures that are 4º warmer. The wealthier parts of these cities are said to look like “oases” with their shade trees and more easily cooled LEED buildings. Without the luxury of ways to cool off, how will we survive the “new normal” summers? Tragically -- and unbelievably -- one of our neighbors died of heat prostration in her home this past summer, during Napa’s run of days over 110º F.

Another reason for heightened awareness may be that some Latine families moved to the United States in the first place because of climate change. Flooding and droughts in Latin America and elsewhere are making alarmingly large areas of the world uninhabitable. Crops fail due to lack of rain, mudslides, or flooding, homes are destroyed – sometimes for the second or third time-- friends and family members and infrastructure are lost.

Governments are weakened and societies imperiled by the unrest stemming from food shortages and inflated prices. Earlier this year, Argentina’s inflation rate was 70%, when we in America were feeling the pinch from a 7% increase.

Climate change is real. Many of us already feel its effects; eventually, all of us will. Around the world, concerned individuals are joining together to identify the causes and culprits -- and look for solutions.

The current president of the Sierra Club is Ramón Cruz, and at least four groups are now at work in Latine communities: Mujeres De La Tierra, PODER, Corazón Latino, and Green Latinos.

In January 2022, Green Latinos hosted an online summit to educate participants in the science of climate change and the skills needed to become effective advocates for climate action. Their group’s mission statement includes all people of color. In fact, they include everyone: it’s the climate, after all --and if we’re in anything together, this is it.

*Latine is currently favored in research and academic institutions as a way of dodging the gender designations inherent in Romance languages.

Actions you can take

1) Talk with friends and neighbors, recycle, join others who are working for climate action.

2) Be hopeful, limit your use of fossil fuels and make sustainable (but delicious) choices in the foods you eat.

Plant a rain garden or install a rain barrel Remove invasive plant species from parks Replace grass lawns with eco-alternatives Use renewable energy options Use natural methods to repel mosquitoes Plant trees Support local farmers Get elected to HOA or neighborhood association