The Climate Connection: The Inflation Reduction Act – indeed a big deal

“This bill is the biggest step forward on climate … ever.” So spoke President Biden on Aug. 16 when he signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 after 18 months of on-again, off-again haggling.
The act authorizes $369 billion for critically important climate change actions and clean energy investment.
At a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, who represents California District 5 including Napa County, provided additional specifics.
His Green Act formed the backbone for much of what ended up in this legislation. (The press conference was livestreamed on Thompson’s Facebook page at
bit.ly/3cgQoQO.)
Individuals and families will enjoy direct benefits, primarily through tax credits and rebates. Here’s a quick rundown:
— Up to $7,500 in tax credits for purchasing a new electric vehicle, and up to $4,000 for purchasing a used EV.
— Up to $14,000 in rebates for home energy efficiency upgrades, including up to $8,000 for heat pump installation.
Making these and other changes could help families save $1,800 per year on energy bills, and make them less vulnerable to unpredictable price swings at the gas pump. Of course, individuals and families will also benefit more broadly from improved health, job creation and environmental sustainability provisions.
From a national perspective, the act will (
www.bluegreenalliance.org/):
— Incentivize electric utility companies to shift from gas to renewable sources and encourage oil and gas companies to minimize leaks of methane, an exceptionally potent greenhouse gas.
— Pay to clean up America’s ports, a concentrated source of emissions that overheats the planet and poisons nearby communities — disproportionately people of color and lower-income neighborhoods.
— Create 9 million jobs over the next decade in clean energy, clean manufacturing and natural infrastructure, such as forests and parks. A glance at this element compiled by the Political Economy Research Institute, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, is worth a look. (
https://peri.umass.edu/publication/item/1633-job-creation-estimates-through-proposed-inflation-reduction-act)
— Fund forest and coastal restoration and resilient agriculture.
— Cut climate pollution by around 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, moving the U.S. closer to its goal of cutting this pollution in half within 10 years. (Estimates are based on research by Rhodium Group, Energy Innovation, and Princeton University.)
— Internationally, the U.S. can again claim a leadership role on climate in the wake of repeated warnings by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (
www.ipcc.ch/). For example, excessive heat has killed millions of people over the last 30 years. Thus, strong action from the world’s leading climate superpower is indeed a “big deal.” ( www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/extreme-temperatures-kill-5-million-people-a-year-with-heat-related-deaths-rising-study-find)
Despite these benefits, all is not perfect. Compromises were made, more work lies ahead, and justice and equity are still not adequately addressed. Give and take during negotiations resulted in trade-offs, including concessions that boost offshore oil lease sales and speed permitting for gas pipelines. Whether or not the industry will act to take full advantage of Sen. Joe Manchin’s negotiated exceptions remains unclear.
Additionally, the role of carbon capture and storage technology — an unproven technology — is also still unclear. Only time will tell.
When asked about the legislation from the vantage point of social justice, Robert Bullard, the grandfather of environmental justice in the U.S. and a professor at Texas Southern University, noted that the regulation “has some good things in it that are greatly needed by low-income, people of color and environmental justice communities,” but cautioned that, “(underserved) communities once again appear to be placed in a precarious position of having to accept risky CCS technologies, more pollution, and unfair health ‘trade-offs’ in order to get environmental and climate benefits.” (
www.thenation.com/)
In the end, we can genuinely celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, but must understand that there is still much work to do to guarantee a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren, and onward for generations yet to come.
Lynne Baker is a registered nurse, now retired, a mom, a grandmother and an active member of Napa Climate NOW!
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at:
http://napa.350bayarea.org
