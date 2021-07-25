The Climate Connection: What’s a butterfly to do?

Does it seem like everyone is talking about western monarch butterflies these days? At garden centers, farmers markets, and government meetings, they are a hot topic.

Monarchs have always been special to us. Their striking coloring, their inspiring migration, and the way they flock together in spots like Pacific Grove continue to captivate us. We see ourselves in the story of monarchs.

Monarchs also have an important role to play for the nature that surrounds and supports us. They are spectacular pollinators of a variety of flowering plants – helping many of our beloved native plants make seed and complete their life cycle. Songbirds go crazy for their caterpillars – which provide an important food source.

The threat from population decline

Unfortunately, monarchs have been on our minds lately for a much sadder reason. The western monarch butterfly population has declined over 99% in the past 20 years. Monarchs are stressed by climate change, habitat loss, pesticides, and diseases, which are all combining to make life in the west almost impossible. The actions we take in the next several years will be critical to the survival of this iconic species.