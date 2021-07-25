The Climate Connection: What’s a butterfly to do?

Does it seem like everyone is talking about western monarch butterflies these days? At garden centers, farmers markets, and government meetings, they are a hot topic.
Monarchs have always been special to us. Their striking coloring, their inspiring migration, and the way they flock together in spots like Pacific Grove continue to captivate us. We see ourselves in the story of monarchs.
Monarchs also have an important role to play for the nature that surrounds and supports us. They are spectacular pollinators of a variety of flowering plants – helping many of our beloved native plants make seed and complete their life cycle. Songbirds go crazy for their caterpillars – which provide an important food source.
The threat from population decline
Unfortunately, monarchs have been on our minds lately for a much sadder reason. The western monarch butterfly population has declined over 99% in the past 20 years. Monarchs are stressed by climate change, habitat loss, pesticides, and diseases, which are all combining to make life in the west almost impossible. The actions we take in the next several years will be critical to the survival of this iconic species.
The good news is, when we take steps to help monarchs, the benefits are multiplied. All kinds of beneficial pollinators like the same habitat as monarchs, which means we build security for the approximately one-third of our food supply that is created by pollinating insects.
Taking action locally
The Napa County Resource and Conservation District (RCD) was recently awarded a Monarch Restoration Grant from the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts to help farmers and ranchers add monarch habitat to their land. Currently, Napa RCD is working with 17 grape growers to plant monarch-friendly natives this year while other growers are on a wait list for when more funding becomes available.
Steve Rasmussen, owner of Palisades Vineyard in Calistoga, said, “With RCD’s help, we plan to plant 175 native plants along the banks of Horns Creek, the creek that flows through our canyon," adding that this project "dovetails perfectly with several other initiatives we’ve undertaken on our ranch: restoring the creek to prevent erosion and silting that could flow into the Napa River, supporting insects that benefit our vineyard integrated pest management program, and working with the RCD and the Calistoga Joint Unified School District to create outdoor educational opportunities for Calistoga school children.”
He added, “The monarch project combines our interest in land stewardship with the school district’s interest in science education while it furthers the important function of the RCD in supporting conservation and responsible agriculture in the county—a win-win-win.”
Napa RCD is relying on the advice of researchers, including the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, who have determined the most important strategies and most important locations for bringing back the western monarch. Napa County is part of “Priority Restoration Zone 1” which is the early breeding zone of California.
What is the Climate Connection?
Restoring pollinator habitat is crucial to building climate resiliency. Napa residents know very well that we are living the effects of climate change and seeing more extreme weather events. Everything we do to help monarchs will help lots of native insects and wildlife.
Many pollinator-friendly plants are perennials, which means they sequester carbon and build soil health. Providing habitat with ample floral resources that bloom throughout the entire season supports large, stable, and diverse pollinator communities which will better withstand bad years and extreme events.
Finally, creating a low-maintenance native pollinator planting means you will make your landscape much more resilient to drought and heat.
Even if you don’t own a vast amount of land and the extent of your garden is a few flower pots on a stoop, you can do something to help the monarchs. One or two plants in many locations can add up to great habitat.
Locals like the Western Monarch Society of Napa County or Napa RCD can help you find the right plants for your spot. Western Monarch Society of Napa County has already given thousands of plants away for free at local farmers markets this year and has plans to give out more next spring.
Actions You Can Take to Help
• Plant native, insecticide free milkweed species such as A. eriocarpa, A. cordifolia, A. speciosa; A. fascicularis, Asclepias vestita, A. californica
• Plant native insecticide-free flowering nectar plants that are available throughout the season. Local organizations like Napa RCD and Western Monarch Society of Napa County can provide resources to help create an appropriate plant list.
• Do not plant non-native tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica), which is unfortunately widely available and spreads the pathogen (Ophryocystis elektroscirrha) that can kill monarchs.
• Avoid mowing, burning, and grazing when breeding monarchs are present.
• Protect your plants from pesticide and herbicide drift, especially neonicotinoids and other systemic insecticides.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Ruby Stahel is the conservation project manager at the Napa County Resource and Conservation District (Napa RCD). She has an M.S. in Conservation Biology and a deep interest in increasing biodiversity on agricultural landscapes.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow ! or visit us at http://napa.350bayarea.org