The Climate Connection: Why we should end our love affair with gas stoves

Last November the California Air Resources Board, citing evidence linking gas appliances with asthma and exposure to air pollution with elevated COVID-19 risks, adopted a resolution in support of updating building codes to improve ventilation standards and move toward electrification of appliances. This is the first official guidance at a state level addressing the health impacts of gas stoves and other appliances.

Napa resident Linda Dietiker-Yolo recently moved into a new home in the city of Napa after losing her all-electric home to the 2017 fires. “I wanted an electric stove for health and safety reasons, but that wasn’t an option. We use the range hood when the gas stove is on, but that isn’t enough ventilation, so we’ve set up an air purifier in the kitchen.”