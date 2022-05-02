The Mom Factor: Apparently, it's quite a life force

In January 2021, when my son finally could get a COVID-19 vaccine, I could start breathing freely again. He had spent the first year of the pandemic as a chief resident at UCLA, something I had loved to work into most conversations until COVID hit; then I began holding my breath.

Sam didn't come home for 16 months, not wanting to bring any germs to Napa, and assuring me in weekly conversations that 1. He was fine; 2. He had plenty to eat. 3. He didn't have COVID. 4. He was fine. I also noticed he was beginning to tell me what to do. It was mostly: "Stay home, Mom."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After he got his vaccine, I encountered another dilemma. I would be the next to be eligible for a vaccine, but Ariel, his sister, would not be eligible for another month or two.

This led to conversations with Sam about the anxiety-making injustice that I would be vaccinated while she would not. Could she not take my place and I could go when she was eligible?

No.

"I think," Sam said, after several conversations, "the CDC didn't take the Mom Factor into account when setting this all up. Mom, get your vaccine."

Soon, however, we were all vaccinated and he could come home. He returned to LA after a weekend with a car full of food, because not having been able to cook for him for 16 months, I might have gone overboard. Also a few bottles of wine. ("Do you know how happy people are when I show up with a bottle of wine from Napa?") "The Mom Factor" had filled his car, he noted cheerfully, but he didn't mind; he'd have enough food and wine for the next pandemic.

Since then, he has gone on to begin his fellowship in cardiology. He has been enamored of hearts since his first week of medical school when he called to say, "Guess what? I held a human heart in my hands today."

"Was its owner dead?" I asked.

Yes, Sam admitted, "But how many people get to hold a heart in their hands?"

I did not want to dim his enthusiasm by asking how many people really wanted to hold a dead person's heart in their hands. But I did. His interest remained unabated.

Now, as a cardiology fellow, he could bask in hearts; although again we don't see much of him, owing to the schedule of a young doc rescuing their owners. But some mornings, on his way into the hospital, he'll call to check-in and, knowing my penchant for stories, share a few.

"I've got a good one for you," he said this week.

A 94-year-old woman had come into the cardiac ICU; her heart was giving out and only major surgery would save it. She told the heart team, if it was OK with them, she'd forgo what would be quite an ordeal. She had lived a good life, she explained, but she was ready to go.

They were intent on making her comfortable when her son arrived. Shortly thereafter, she summoned Sam.

"Would you look after my son?" she asked. "He is having a hard time with this."

Sam said he would although she was really his priority. "No," she said. "I am fine. But he is not."

Not long after this, she called him again. She'd changed her mind. She'd have the surgery. "It's just too hard for him to take," she said.

So she'd had her surgery, survived and she was first on his list to check when he got to the hospital to see how she'd done in the night. She was one remarkable woman, he said. Then he chuckled. "The Mom Factor."

I don't know, I said. Could it be the Son Factor?

Happy Mother's Day.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor for the Napa Valley Register. Contact her at spaulsen@napanews.com.