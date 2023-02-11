This article is the final profile in a series highlighting the achievements of Napa Climate NOW!’s Climate Champions of 2022.

Southside Café earned the award for Napa County in the business category based on its waste-reduction accomplishments, and for reflecting a “can-do” attitude toward doing well by doing good.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Since opening in 2016, Southside has become a go-to locals’ favorite, synonymous with delicious and healthy fare with global flare. As they’ve expanded from their Old Sonoma Road location in Napa to the South Napa cinema complex, co-owners Irma and Morgan Robinson and business partner Evan Dodge have built their reputation on highlighting fresh, local ingredients while consciously taking steps to save energy, reduce waste, and be a community-minded business.

So when Napa Climate NOW! volunteers approached to see if they would be interested in becoming the first restaurant certified as an “Earth-Friendly Eatery Committed to Responsible Foodware and Waste Reduction,” they didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Disposable foodware — single-use plates, bowls, cups, trays, utensils — is a critical problem throughout California and the world. Not only do disposables contribute to climate change via the greenhouse gases produced in manufacturing, when discarded they create litter, pollute rivers and oceans, and harm wildlife. Many cities, counties and states across the country have already adopted ordinances to confront the problem of proliferating single-use disposable foodware by banning Styrofoam and requiring compostable packaging, among other measures.

Napa Climate NOW! launched an eye-catching Earth-Friendly decal last year to recognize establishments that commit to more sustainable foodware and waste reduction practices. The decal program promotes restaurants, bars and wineries that are already making a difference without waiting for government mandates.

In order to earn this distinction, Southside expanded its waste reduction efforts in part by finding an acceptable natural fiber-based alternative to one of the containers they had been using for takeout orders and modifying its point-of-sale system so that receipts could include a standard foodware charge for all to-go orders as well as a standard discount for those who bring in their own cups and containers. After becoming the first restaurant to meet all program requirements, Southside was able to display the colorful new decal at both locations in November.

Interviewed for this column, Southside co-founder and chief operating officer Irma Robinson responded to some follow-up questions about the program.

What motivates you to be a climate-minded business?

Irma Robinson: “We aspire to go beyond just running a business. By taking action to champion the environment, not only do we join the global effort in conserving our planet, but also highlight Southside's commitment to sustainability and to attracting environmentally minded customers.”

How has this informed your business practices and how have they evolved?

Irma Robinson: “Our business practices have evolved over time to become more eco-friendly since we first opened. And we continue to expand on them — such as investing in green products, promoting recycling and composting, sourcing ingredients from local farms, and doing business with like-minded people. We also continue to educate our employees about the importance of sustainability and how the small changes we make can have a big impact on the environment.”

Have you had any response from customers since the Earth-Friendly Eatery decal went up on your door?

Irma Robinson: “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback and encouraging comments from customers. Many appreciate the fact that we are taking an active role in protecting the environment and are even more supportive of our business as a result. It’s heartwarming to know that our climate-minded efforts are met with such positive responses and enthusiasm from the people we serve.”

Any other comments about how the program is going so far?

Irma Robinson: “It’s been progressing positively. We've seen an increase in customers who are environmentally conscious and are looking for eco-friendly options. Overall, the program has been successful in raising awareness about the importance of sustainability and encouraging customers to make environmentally conscious choices.”

Actions you can take:

1. Look for Napa Climate NOW!’s Earth-Friendly decal at Napa Valley food and drink establishments and support those businesses.

2. Bring your own cup or other reusable foodware (and a reusable bag) when grabbing a beverage or eating out.

3. Contact Napa Climate NOW! at wastereduction@napaclimatenow.org to recommend businesses for the program, or to otherwise get involved.

4. If you are a business-owner interested in more information about the program or want to earn a decal to show your commitment to responsible foodware and waste reduction, view requirements at www.napa.350bayarea.org, and contact Napa Climate NOW! at wastereduction@napaclimatenow.org.

8 things to do right now in your community to prepare for climate change 8 things to do right now in your community to prepare for climate change Plant a rain garden or install a rain barrel Remove invasive plant species from parks Replace grass lawns with eco-alternatives Use renewable energy options Use natural methods to repel mosquitoes Plant trees Support local farmers Get elected to HOA or neighborhood association