“Drop your weapons and come out with your hands up,” a gravelly authoritative voice boomed through a megaphone.

It came from somewhere deeper within the building, somewhere beyond the open doorway.

I dropped my gun and glanced back at Brendan. He was on all fours, crawling spiderlike toward the back exit, seemingly unaware that he was bleeding. His palms left wet crimson prints like some watery creature leaving its swampy lair.

Between us sat a large cardboard box full of half-used spray-paint cans.

Earlier that day we had come to the abandoned warehouse just west of St. Helena’s Main Street, across the creek from Taylor’s Refresher. It was fairly close to town, but as far as we knew no one maintained or even knew about the building. The floors were covered with broken glass and rusting scrap metal — detritus left behind from some time in the past — and the crumbling walls, peeling paint and lack of graffiti confirmed, at least to us, its uninhabited isolation.

It was spring 1977. “Star Wars” would be released later that year, gas was 65 cents a gallon, the TV miniseries “Roots” had aired and the first Apple computers were about to go on sale. That same year Brendan moved to our town from New York City.

With his arrival came an entirely new world. He brought with him boxes full of every comic book imaginable, explaining that his uncle had asked him to keep them safe until things blew over. The mysterious story made the comics all that much more intriguing.

We spent hours in his attic room reading through standards — Superman, Archie, Peanuts and Batman — but he also had comics I’d never seen before. These were often disturbing, with adult images and counternarrative themes and titles such as “Prisoner on the Hell Planet,” “Maus” or “Co-Mix.” These seemed written for another world — one where the good guy didn’t always get the girl and where the bad guy was not easily identified.

Not only did Brendan bring comic books, but he also brought music. A year earlier a New York band called the Ramons had released their first album, “Wanna Be Your Boyfriend.” The album cover showed the four band members in torn jeans and leather jackets, all wearing tennis shoes and expressions that said they were bored, riddled with frustration and angry.

For years I had heard my brother’s music — Kiss, Deep Purple, the Eagles — or my parents’ music — Anne Murray, The Beatles, The Mamas and the Papas, The Beach Boys or Cat Stevens. I had listened to their music, but I had never understood exactly what all the excitement was about.

My personal favorite songs at the time were “Close to You” by the Carpenters, “Hound Dog” by Elvis and “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver. But even these songs felt distant somehow — music that I could listen to but was somehow separated from, either by time or talent.

But all of that changed when I carefully lifted the stylus on Brendan’s turntable, placed the needle onto the spinning black vinyl disk and the music began. After a few seconds I sat down hard on the floor, stunned. The first song on the album, “Blitzkrieg Bop,” was like an avalanche of sound and emotion.

The energetic amateur guitar riffs and simple repetitive lyrics were accessible and attainable — in distinct opposition to the complicated, overproduced and unreachable sounds emanating from bands I’d heard before. This was not one of my brother’s or parents’ bands. This new sound was all mine.

From that moment on I knew only one thing: I wanted to be a part of such a world. A place where I felt connected, accepted and able to express myself even if I had limited, or possibly even no, talent. I wanted to share this feeling with every kid in town.

The idea was to convert the abandoned warehouse into an underground artists colony where musicians, painters and anyone else could come and just do anything they wanted. We wanted kids to feel free to break glass on the floors, scream at the walls, spray-paint everything in sight. We wanted a place where — in our tiny, conservative town — we could wear what we wanted, spike our hair, pierce our ears and just be left alone. Sure, we were only 12 years old, but we knew what we were doing.

For the last few weeks we’d been preparing the dilapidated three-story building, and it was nearly ready. Since then my attire had changed from the standard Mervyn’s schoolwear — brown corduroy pants, blue polo shirts and Wallabee suede shoes — into torn jeans, black T-shirts and Converse tennis shoes. So, too, had my attitude. Out was the smiling, eager kid, and in was an aloof, slightly bored version. I wasn’t acting different. I was different.

“Come out now or we’re coming in,” the megaphone voice repeated, but this time the voice sounded younger, more familiar.

Shaking my head, I looked back at Brendan.

He had heard the change, too, and stopped crawling. Rising, he headed back in my direction as he picked shards of glass from his skin before wiping his bloody hands across his shirt.

“Your brother and his friends,” he said, pulling out his weapon.

I nodded and picked up my gun, checking to make sure it was loaded, the full red spool of caps securely in place.

“If they get this place it will be ruined,” I said. “They’ll clean it up. They’ll play the Eagles!”

Brendan nodded, a sneer twisting his upper lip.

“We can take them,” he said.

“We have to take them,” I said.

We gritted our teeth, readied ourselves for battle and rushed at the open doorway. What happened next is another story.

