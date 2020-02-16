Recently, we bid farewell to Pat Jolly as he embarked on his journey into retirement. Pat is truly a “Vet’s Vet.” He served remarkably as Napa County Veterans Services Officer (CVSO)—with integrity, compassion and empathy.
I’m Dell Pratt, the new Napa CVSO. It’s an honor and privilege to serve. I worked alongside Pat for two years. Prior to that, I served over 30 years in the U.S. Air Force.
As of Jan. 1, all service-connected disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war and primary veteran caregivers are eligible to shop at revenue-generating facilities on Department of Defense installations. The most common facilities are the commissaries and exchanges. However, many installations have golf courses, bowling alleys, gas stations, lodging, and RV parks that are also included. These facilities typically have a substantial savings built in, and there are no sales taxes.
The expanded eligibility is part of the “Blue Water” decision affecting veterans who served on ships off the coast of Vietnam. The VA Healthcare Card will be used to grant access, and veterans will have to register the card at each installation prior to full access.
Another important update effective Jan. 1, is the elimination of a mandatory down payment for VA Home loans. Previously, the requirement was 25% of the amount above the prescribed county limit. For example, here in Napa the limit was approximately $726,000. If a veteran applied for a VA loan of $826,000; the down payment would have been $25,000. Now, the VA doesn’t limit the amount veterans can borrow without a down payment – it’s up to the lender.
Many veterans and family members who are interested in these expanded benefits may not have ever filed a claim for service connection. Generally, service connection can be granted for any condition (injury, disease, limitation) caused or aggravated by active military service. The CVSO is the primary focal point for information and access to VA benefits. We serve claimants by assisting with each block of each form required to file the claim (s) and submitting the claim directly to the VA.
The Napa County Veterans Services Office conducts a Veterans Benefits Orientation each Tuesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 650 Imperial Way (second floor), Napa. We encourage all veterans, family members, caregivers, and anyone interested in veterans benefits to attend.
Additionally, Vet Connect is held the second Thursday of each month. This event connects veterans to various local, state and federal agencies throughout the community. Reservations aren’t necessary. However, please feel free to call (707) 253-4558 to let us know you’re coming. See you soon!