Community Builders: $5 million for literacy; breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Sen. Bill Dodd will host his 22nd annual holiday charity fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 o 9:30 p.m., at the Meritage Resort and Spa to support the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation’s activities across Napa Valley.

For more than two decades, Sen. Dodd’s fundraiser has generated millions of dollars for worthy local charities and community initiatives. This year’s dinner celebration will be held in-person, state and local regulations permitting. The silent and live auctions will feature large-format wines and rare finds, vacation packages and other experiences.

All funds raised from the event go directly to the foundation. All checks are written to NCFF’s 501c3 nonprofit and are tax-deductible.

For more information, please visit billdoddholidayparty.com.

Jersey Mike's Subs supports the Queen's Cancer Center

Through Oct. 31, Jersey Mike’s Subs in Napa will donate $2 from the purchase of every giant sub, which serves 2 to 4 people, to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s cancer program in honor of breast cancer awareness month.