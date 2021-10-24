Community Builders: $5 million for literacy; breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Napa County Office of Education awarded $5 million Literacy Grant
The California Department of Education (CDE) has awarded the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) a three-year, $5 million Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) grant. NCOE was one of seven County Offices of Education to receive the grant.
Grantees will use the funding to build expertise in strategies that address the priorities identified in CDE’s State Literacy Plan, and implement these strategies through a three-year, small-scale pilot with one or more local districts.
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools said, "The strategies incorporated in this grant will support the literacy needs of economically disadvantaged and high-needs students which has long been a focus of our work at NCOE.”
NCOE’s Lead to Literacy program will focus on grades 6-12 students, especially those with disabilities, across schools in Napa, Riverside, and Siskiyou counties.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also announced the co-chairs for a new statewide literacy task force to help all California students reach the goal of literacy by third grade, by the year 2026. Dr. Nemko will serve as one of seven co-chairs on the Committee.
Sen. Bill Dodd hosts charity fundraiser
Sen. Bill Dodd will host his 22nd annual holiday charity fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 o 9:30 p.m., at the Meritage Resort and Spa to support the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation’s activities across Napa Valley.
For more than two decades, Sen. Dodd’s fundraiser has generated millions of dollars for worthy local charities and community initiatives. This year’s dinner celebration will be held in-person, state and local regulations permitting. The silent and live auctions will feature large-format wines and rare finds, vacation packages and other experiences.
All funds raised from the event go directly to the foundation. All checks are written to NCFF’s 501c3 nonprofit and are tax-deductible.
For more information, please visit billdoddholidayparty.com.
Jersey Mike's Subs supports the Queen's Cancer Center
Through Oct. 31, Jersey Mike’s Subs in Napa will donate $2 from the purchase of every giant sub, which serves 2 to 4 people, to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s cancer program in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Owner Jhing Lacsamana and her brother, general manager Robert Garcia, opened the sub shop last summer. Their mother, Purificacion Garcia, was treated at Queen of the Valley for throat cancer almost 20 years ago, and they are partnering with the hospital to make a difference in the lives of others.
“Though my mother passed away in 2002, the Queen has always been in my heart, and I want to give back through this donation,” Lacsamana said. “It is in Jersey Mike’s culture to give, and that is why we’re bringing this mission to Napa — to return the compassion that was given to our mom.”
Jersey Mike's Subs is at 627 Trancas St., Napa.
