Community Builders: A holiday celebration for Napa Valley families

The Rainbow Action Network (RAN) and First 5 Napa Network (F5NN) hosted a virtual Rainbow Winter Holiday Celebration on Dec. 19. The bilingual and inclusive event was geared towards children 5 and under and their families.
Forty-six families joined the online celebration, which included a LatinX Santa Claus and LGBTQ elves, winter-themed children’s stories, and songs and videos of local families sharing their holiday traditions.
Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley and F5NN member, was Santa Claus for the event. He read “Piñata in the Pine Tree” by Pat Mora.
“I was grateful to be asked to be part of this holiday celebration and jumped at the opportunity," Zatarain said. "This may be the only time I am ever asked to be Santa Claus. Most importantly though, to have the opportunity to read a story in both English and Spanish for local families, and to share this experience with my daughter and amazing colleagues, made the event very special.”
Local parent and RAN member, Lilea Heine, participated in the event with her children. “I enjoyed starting a new tradition with my family," she said. "A week later, my children are still talking about the inclusive characters the festivities included, especially the LatinX Santa. As a child, I would have loved to see a Santa that looked like me, spoke Spanish, and shared traditions my family celebrated. I am so thankful my children are able to have this experience.”
RAN members Cara Mae Wooledge, executive director of Napa Farmer’s Market, and Heather Bailie from NEWS dressed up as Rainbow elves and read "The Snowy Day" by Jack Ezra Keats.
Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, director of the Rainbow Action Network, sporting Rainbow Flag and Black Lives Matter pins, read "The Shortest Day" by Susan Cooper in front of her Christmas tree with her wife and two kids.
Local families, including Napa City councilmember Mary Luros and family, submitted videos sharing their traditions for Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and LatinX American Christmas traditions.
The event began with a land acknowledgment conducted by Charlie Toledo of Suscol Intertribal Council. It was emceed by Kalaya Jones and Hope Villaseñor from the Teens Connect program.
Dancer Miles Knowles provided dance/movement breaks for children.
Guests received an electronic take-home packet of holiday activities, including recipes, crafts, poems, and other activities. The take-home activity packet on the Rainbow Action Network website www.rainbowactionnetwork.org.
Napa Bookmine donated diverse children’s books for a raffle.
“This truly was a community effort," Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet said. “It felt magical, even online. I can’t imagine how beautiful it could be in person and with more time to plan! I’m looking forward to participating with my family in December 2021.”
