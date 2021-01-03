Community Builders: A holiday celebration for Napa Valley families

The Rainbow Action Network (RAN) and First 5 Napa Network (F5NN) hosted a virtual Rainbow Winter Holiday Celebration on Dec. 19. The bilingual and inclusive event was geared towards children 5 and under and their families.

Forty-six families joined the online celebration, which included a LatinX Santa Claus and LGBTQ elves, winter-themed children’s stories, and songs and videos of local families sharing their holiday traditions.

Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley and F5NN member, was Santa Claus for the event. He read “Piñata in the Pine Tree” by Pat Mora.

“I was grateful to be asked to be part of this holiday celebration and jumped at the opportunity," Zatarain said. "This may be the only time I am ever asked to be Santa Claus. Most importantly though, to have the opportunity to read a story in both English and Spanish for local families, and to share this experience with my daughter and amazing colleagues, made the event very special.”