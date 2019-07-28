Napa Humane celebrates its eighth annual Walk for Animals on Sunday, Aug. 4, with an opportunity to benefit Napa Valley’s companion animals: all donations beginning July 9, 2019 will be doubled up to $10,000 thanks to dedicated spay/neuter supporter Sue Flagg.
Flagg, an animal lover and longtime philanthropist, has offered a $10,000 match for Napa Humane’s Walk For Animals in hopes that the community will see the importance of spay/neuter surgeries for Napa Valley’s companion animals.
“As the only low-cost, high-quality spay/neuter clinic in Napa County, Napa Humane is an essential resource in our community," Flagg said. "Without Napa Humane, pet adoption prices would be astronomical and thousands of pets would be on the streets or desperately waiting for a home in our local shelter and rescues.” .
To be eligible for the match, donations should be made at http://bit.ly/2019WalkForAnimals to the event in general, or to a specific fundraiser’s page.
The eighth annual Walk will set hundreds of tails wagging on Sunday, Aug.4, with a summer morning stroll along Napa’s Riverfront. This popular family- and dog-friendly event raises funds to support the humane treatment of companion animals throughout the Napa Valley.
The full 100% of proceeds from Walk for Animals benefits Napa Humane’s services and programs, which includes their low-cost, high-quality spay/neuter clinic and humane education in all of Napa County’s elementary and middle schools.
There will be music, contests, a silent auction and a raffl at Oxbow Commons, on McKinstry Street in Napa. Local bagel company Toasted will have food available and Drool.Dog Cookies will be selling dog treats for Fido. Both local businesses will be donating a portion of sales back to Napa Humane.
Human walkers register online for the event at http://bit.ly/2019WalkForAnimals where they can create a personalized profile page, set a fundraising goal, and decide whether to join or create a team. The free online interface makes it easy to request and collect donations from family, friends, and animal-loving supporters by sharing their profile link via email, Facebook, and Twitter.
Napa Humane will award prizes for “Best Dog Costume” as well as “Best Dog Trick” at the event. To help encourage walkers in their fundraising efforts, Napa Humane will also be awarding prizes based on the amount of money they raise. These bonus incentives were donated by event sponsors. Every pre-registered walker also receives an official Walk for Animals T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as the satisfaction of knowing they’ve helped in Napa Humane’s life-saving work.
The day of the walk
At 7:30 a.m., registered walkers and dogs gather in Oxbow Commons to check in and pick up their Walk for Animals T-shirts and goodie bags. Complimentary coffee and morning snacks will be served. Napa Valley’s own Toasted will be selling bagels and breakfast sandwiches and Drool.Dog Cookies will be selling dog treats in a variety of fun shapes and colors.
At 8:30 a.m., the Walk begins. Fundraising “Leaders of the Pack” from last year’s event will lead the way along a designated Riverfront route, beginning and ending in Oxbow Commons. Walkers return to a lively array of activities for pets and their people including demonstrations from the Napa Valley Dog Training Club, silent auction and pet contests.
For more information about Napa Humane, including Walk for Animals, visit napahumane.org.
To register for the Walk, create or join a team, or to make a donation, visit http://bit.ly/2019WalkForAnimals or call 707-255-8118 ext. 205.