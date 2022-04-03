Community Builders: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Every April, the Napa County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) commemorates Child Abuse Prevention Month by bringing awareness to this important issue and raising funds to support families and keep children safe.

Led by Cope Family Center and comprising representatives from other nonprofit organizations, the faith-based community, law enforcement and government agencies, CAPC coordinates Napa County’s efforts to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect.

Each year, CAPC reports on the health and well-being of Napa County’s children and families. In 2021, there were 159 confirmed victims of abuse or neglect, but since child maltreatment is greatly underreported, the true number is estimated to be closer to 500.

“The impact of multiple disasters and a global pandemic has had a significant impact on Napa county’s children and families,” said Michele Grupe, Cope's executive director.

“While we have been able to build our collective resilience during these past few years, our most marginalized families have been disproportionately impacted. So many in our community struggle with increased mental health needs of both parents and children, as they deal with economic instability, lack of childcare, rising housing and food costs, and impacts of distance learning.”

These circumstances, combined with the inherent challenges of raising children, may reduce a parent’s capacity to cope effectively with the typical day-to-day stresses of parenting and can result in otherwise well-intentioned parents causing their children harm or neglecting their needs.

“It is critical to minimize risk factors such as poverty, domestic violence, racial inequity, and mental health issues that put children at increased risk of maltreatment,” said Julie Murphy, program director at Cope. “But research has shown that in addition to addressing risk factors, prevention strategies must also build protective factors to support struggling families through difficult times.”

Protective factors include building parental resilience, providing concrete support such as housing, food and medical care, fostering social connections, and cultivating knowledge of parenting and child development.

There are many opportunities throughout Blue Ribbon Month to learn more about child abuse in our community, raise awareness about how it can be prevented, and find out how we can each take small actions that make a big difference.

Local businesses are helping Paint the Town Blue to bring awareness and raise funds. Many are hosting dine and donates or other fundraising events throughout the month to support Cope’s child abuse prevention and family support services.

Another way to spread the word is to participate in the Blue Ribbon Scavenger Hunt and Social Media Contest. Visit the Blue Ribbon Businesses, snap a selfie and post it on Instagram and Facebook to raise awareness and be entered to win weekly prizes.

Sponsored by Athletic Feat-Bicycle Works, Walk With Me is a virtual walkathon that encourages the community to walk/run/bike/hike 50 miles in April while also raising funds for Cope’s prevention programs. People can sign up as individuals or as a team and set their own fundraising goals.

Follow Cope Family Center on social media or join their email list for periodic updates and information about child abuse prevention and ways to get involved year-round.

Wrapping up the month is Kids Day on May 7, a free, fun, family event returning after a 7-year hiatus.

For more information about Blue Ribbon Month activities, to learn more about child abuse prevention, or to make a donation, visit copefamilycenter.org/blueribbon.