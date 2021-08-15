Community Builders: Be an AmeriCorps Fellow

The Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) is now recruiting AmeriCorps VIP Fellows for fall 2021. Positions begin in September.
VIP Fellow positions are open to all ages, experience levels, and skillsets. For retirees or those in a career transition, AmeriCorps VIP positions offer meaningful, longer-term volunteer assignments and positive community connections.
AmeriCorps Volunteer Infrastructure Project (VIP) is focused on building and strengthening volunteer infrastructure and recruitment for organizations throughout the Bay Area that address critical needs in communities. The volunteers work in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Sacramento counties.
Since 2017, the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership has managed the VIP AmeriCorps Program in the North Bay.
“We are looking for new AmeriCorps members right here in Northern California, particularly people who are retirees who are willing to use the skills and talents they’ve learned over the years to lift up our society," said Elaine Tokolahi, CVNL director of volunteer services.
"By joining AmeriCorps, they’ll not only help others, but they’ll develop new skills and talents, and meet some of the most kind and giving people along the way,"
In return for 11 months of service, AmeriCorps Fellows receive an annual stipend, education award and health care coverage. Applications are due by Aug. 15. Learn more at www.volunteernow.org/americorps.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off
The Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to advance research and public policy around Alzheimer’s disease; increase awareness, diversity and inclusion and provide care and support to those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.
The kickoff event for the Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. at the Napa River Inn. To attend, visit tinyurl.com/2ztj825j.
The 2021 Napa Valley Walk takes place on Sept. 25 in Yountville. To register to walk, join a team or donate to a walker, visit alz.org/walk.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Yountville's North Block restaurant is among 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.
A perfect storm of ride-share services, a global pandemic, wildfire risk and shifts in clientele have resulted in rising prices and limited av…
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
Napa students get brand new school: Camille Creek Community School program to move in early September
Napa's most at-risks students are about to get a whole new high school campus. Check out the new Camille Creek Community School campus.
A trail is being created up Mount Veeder to help people enjoy that historic visitor draw, Napa Redwoods.
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.