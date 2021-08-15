Community Builders: Be an AmeriCorps Fellow

The Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) is now recruiting AmeriCorps VIP Fellows for fall 2021. Positions begin in September.

VIP Fellow positions are open to all ages, experience levels, and skillsets. For retirees or those in a career transition, AmeriCorps VIP positions offer meaningful, longer-term volunteer assignments and positive community connections.

AmeriCorps Volunteer Infrastructure Project (VIP) is focused on building and strengthening volunteer infrastructure and recruitment for organizations throughout the Bay Area that address critical needs in communities. The volunteers work in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Sacramento counties.

Since 2017, the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership has managed the VIP AmeriCorps Program in the North Bay.

“We are looking for new AmeriCorps members right here in Northern California, particularly people who are retirees who are willing to use the skills and talents they’ve learned over the years to lift up our society," said Elaine Tokolahi, CVNL director of volunteer services.

"By joining AmeriCorps, they’ll not only help others, but they’ll develop new skills and talents, and meet some of the most kind and giving people along the way,"