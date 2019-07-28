Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the third annual Be Kind Napa Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Yountville.
Talulah, 12, and Ruby, 9, are the creators of the Be Kind movement and have distributed more than 10,000 Be Kind buttons all over the world. They have also created the Kindness Kids, a youth-led group that brings together kids to organize acts of positivity and compassion. Among their projects, they collect warm coats for those in need, prepare food for those who are hungry, and organize birthday parties for children without homes.
This year’s Kindess Day celebration starts with the Be Kind Walk. Walkers are encouraged to begin gathering at Yountville’s Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. where they will be provided a Be Kind button to wear along the walk. The Be Kind Walk begins promptly at 10:15 a.m.
The route goes through Yountville, culminating with the Be Kind Celebration at the Napa Valley Museum where attendees will be met by musicians, sweet treats, art projects, and speakers focused on compassion and benevolence. The goal of the day is to spotlight the power of kindness to strengthen community.
For this year’s Kindness Day event, Be Kind will be honoring local organizations that are youth-led/youth-oriented that are doing kind and compassionate work in the community. These include 100 Kids Who Care, Alaina’s Voice Foundation, The GIGG, The Hero Foundation, Napa County Kids Care, Napa Valley Kid, Team Rescue, and Teens Connect.
Be Kind Napa is a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate the power of kindness to strengthen community. Be Kind Napa is not a protest or political or religious in nature. There will be no megaphones, just people walking, wearing their buttons and holding signs with messages of kindness.
For more information, visit www.bekindnapa.com, or on Facebook.com/bekindnapa.