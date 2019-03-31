Mentis supporters, elected officials and sponsors attended an evening gala, Blue Skies Ahead, at the CIA at Copia. Platinum sponsors, The Doctors Company and Queen of the Valley Outreach anchored the evening with their commitment to support mental health for every age, stage and income level in Napa County. The goal for the evening was to raise $200,000 and was easily surpassed reaching over $225,000.
Mentis acknowledged the contribution of Garen and Shari Staglin, who raised their paddle for $20,000. Garen and Shari are founders of One Mind, which focuses on brain health research. They are currently supporting a 30 medical center study on PTS called AURORA, started for veterans and now for all who suffer trauma. They hosted one of 20 tables with Staglin Family Wines wines paired with the three-course meal prepared by the Copia Kitchen.
Other wineries hosting tables included Alpha Omega Winery, Charles Krug Winery, Chase Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Darioiush, Fantesca Estate and Winery, Flowers Vineyards and Winery, Groth Vineyards and Winery, Hanzell Vineyards, Jones Family Vineyards, Juslyn Vineyards, Lokoya Winery, Mt. Brave Wines, Opus One Winery, Progeny Winery, Robert Mondavi Winery, Seven Stones, Spottswoode Estate, Symington Family Estates, Truchard Vineyards and Viader Vineyards and Winery.
Mentis, Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services provides bi-lingual professional mental health services to people throughout the county of every age, stage and income level. In 2018, Mentis provided services for more than 1,100 individuals. More information is at mentisnapa.org.