Community Builders: Collabria Care's Bubbling Over' gala goes virtual

Collabria Care will host its annual gala and auction virtually this year. Online events scheduled from Sept. 4-14 will support the nonprofit organization’s community-based programs, including palliative care and hospice services, and serious illness and Alzheimer’s services.
The festivities for “Bubbling Over” begin on Friday, Sept. 4, with the opening of the online auction, a collection of dinner experiences, premier wines, and other special offerings. This auction closes on Monday, Sept. 14.
On Friday evening, Sept. 11, the gala event goes live online. Residents are invited to join the festivities, which will include a live auction, a musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat, and a special tribute to pioneering woman winemaker Eileen Crane, founding winemaker of Domaine Carneros.
The evening’s hosts are Emmy Award winners Leslie Frank and John Curley.
There is no fee to register for any of the events, but no gala is complete without food and wine. So Collabria Care has arranged two options for attendees. Bubble Baskets, which feature Domaine Carneros sparkling wine, Trinchero Napa Valley Forte red wine and other wonderful wine country delicacies, will be available for $125 with complimentary local delivery. The three-course Gourmet Feast prepared by Tre Posti Chef Nash Cognetti will be available for pickup in Napa or St. Helena on Sept. 11, complete with reheating instructions for guests to enjoy their meal during the festivities and is available for $125 per person.
“For 40 years, Collabria Care has provided compassionate care and been a resource for patients and their loved ones as they face the challenges of serious illness, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” says Executive Director Celine Regalia. “We’ve cared for the Napa Valley community through wildfires, earthquakes and now COVID-19. But in a strange twist, in a time that finds us more separated than ever from each other, we’ve been given the opportunity to bring more people together in celebration, in compassion, and to help us continue to meet the growing need in our community for these services.”
Gala chairperson Lynne Hobaugh and her volunteer committee are overseeing the gala, the single largest fundraising event the nonprofit agency holds. This year, proceeds will provide critical funds for palliative and hospice services, expanded community-based grief support services, the Collabria Day Program and its Center without Walls program, and paratransit bus services for Day Program participants.
For more information, visit gala.collabriacare.org.
Watch now: How to cope with pandemic emotional distress
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!