Community Builders: Collabria Care's Bubbling Over' gala goes virtual

“For 40 years, Collabria Care has provided compassionate care and been a resource for patients and their loved ones as they face the challenges of serious illness, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” says Executive Director Celine Regalia. “We’ve cared for the Napa Valley community through wildfires, earthquakes and now COVID-19. But in a strange twist, in a time that finds us more separated than ever from each other, we’ve been given the opportunity to bring more people together in celebration, in compassion, and to help us continue to meet the growing need in our community for these services.”