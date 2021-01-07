Community Builders: Community Resources for Children disburses $1 million in grants in Napa County

CRC hopes to mitigate further closures of child care programs, but as the pandemic drags on, more funding will be needed in order to fully stabilize all programs and help them survive.

For now, grantees will utilize the funds to remain open and to maintain safe environments for children. One provider explained the toll that COVID-19 was having on child care programs; “extra cleaning time, new group arrangements, and wearing masks were all big changes for the staff and children. It has been a struggle to keep up with the rent. Currently we are a month behind. As the pandemic continued, we were slowly able to enroll 20 new children, but with the ongoing COVID costs we are still not approaching normal and still in financial trouble.”

Of the programs receiving grants, approximately 94% are owned by women and approximately 47% self-identified as a member of a racial or ethnic minority group.

In addition, more than half of all child care providers receiving a grant are from households with annual incomes of less than $75,000. About 29% of children enrolled in the programs receiving funding are vulnerable, including having special needs, physical disabilities or developmental delays, dual language learners and children who have experienced domestic violence.