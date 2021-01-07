Community Builders: Community Resources for Children disburses $1 million in grants in Napa County

Community Resources for Children (CRC) is dispersing $1 million to child care programs in Napa County.
As COVID-19 started forcing closures of child care programs due to sky-rocketing operating costs, CRC, a nonprofit in Napa, decided to mitigate further losses.
The Child Care Stabilization Fund was established in June 2020 by Community Resources for Children. It received a major boost in October 2020 when the Napa County Board of Supervisors allocated $500,000 in CARES Act funding to stabilize child care.
The CARES Act funds were matched with grants from Napa Valley Community Foundation, Napa Valley Vintners, First 5 Napa County and more than 10 other foundations, institutions, businesses, as well as individual donors.
In November, licensed child care providers in Napa County who were open and serving families and who were able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19, were invited to apply for one-time stabilization grants.
Community Resources for Children received a total of 81 applications from 20 child care centers and 61 family child care home providers who currently provide care to 1,309 children and have the licensed capacity (when the economy rebounds) to provide care for up to 1,802 children during normal times.
Bilingual staff conducted outreach to all eligible providers via email and phone to offer technical assistance with applications and provide support to understand eligibility requirements and application deadlines.
CRC hopes to mitigate further closures of child care programs, but as the pandemic drags on, more funding will be needed in order to fully stabilize all programs and help them survive.
For now, grantees will utilize the funds to remain open and to maintain safe environments for children. One provider explained the toll that COVID-19 was having on child care programs; “extra cleaning time, new group arrangements, and wearing masks were all big changes for the staff and children. It has been a struggle to keep up with the rent. Currently we are a month behind. As the pandemic continued, we were slowly able to enroll 20 new children, but with the ongoing COVID costs we are still not approaching normal and still in financial trouble.”
Of the programs receiving grants, approximately 94% are owned by women and approximately 47% self-identified as a member of a racial or ethnic minority group.
In addition, more than half of all child care providers receiving a grant are from households with annual incomes of less than $75,000. About 29% of children enrolled in the programs receiving funding are vulnerable, including having special needs, physical disabilities or developmental delays, dual language learners and children who have experienced domestic violence.
According to Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children, “child care programs provide an essential safety net for working families in Napa County, but are themselves at high risk for permanent closure during the pandemic due to increased costs and decreased enrollment.”
Even before the pandemic, Napa County was experiencing a shortage of child care spaces with only 1 in 4 children of working families having access to licensed child care.
Before the pandemic, more than 2,000 Napa County families depended on licensed child care in order to work full time in local hospitals, schools, wineries, restaurants, grocery stores, and other workplaces.
Sophia Valenti, a mother of an 18-month-old daughter said, “Both my husband and I are essential workers. Thanks to CRC, our daughter’s child care provider was able to stay open and we were able to work. We also had peace of mind as we were able to keep her with the same child care provider with staff that we trust to take care of her during this scary time.”
The fund is seeking additional investments from local foundations, municipalities, businesses and individuals to cover $1.5 million needed to fully stabilize child care in Napa County through June 2021. For more information and to donate visit www.crcnapa.org/child-care-stabilization-fund.
