Community Builders: DAR to hold wreath ceremonies

The Napa Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor two wreath ceremonies again this year in Napa honoring our veterans on Dec. 13.

These events will be held at Tulocay Cemetery at 2 p.m. and at the Napa Elks Lodge at 3:30

DAR would like to invite the public to attend both services.

Tulocay Cemetery is at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, and the Elks Lodge is at 2840 Soscol Ave.