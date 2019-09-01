Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) is accepting grant proposals to The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, which was established at NVCF in 2018 as a permanently endowed fund to support organizations that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals throughout Napa County.
This is the first year that this fund will be making grants, and the total amount available for the 2019/2020 grant period is $126,381.
Eligibility criteria and grant guidelines are available at napavalleycf.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/FY20-NVCF-Gotelli-Fund-RFP.pdf
Deadline for applications is Oct. 15.
NVCF will be hosting an information session for potential applicants to The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Napa Valley Community Foundation, 3299 Claremont Way, Suite 2 in Napa. Attendance is not mandatory but is strongly encouraged to address any questions prior to a proposal submission.