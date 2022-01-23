Community Builders: Every home has a story

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Every Home as a Story: Researching Yours and Your Ancestors' Homes," a Zoom talk by Kathy Nielsen on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Join Kathy Nielsen as she shows how she searched for information about the homes of her ancestors and learned the history of her own home. She will encourage listeners to look more closely at the homes from their past to see what they can learn.

Kathy Nielsen is a reference librarian in the California History Room at Monterey Public Library. She has master’s degrees in history and library science. Kathy is a popular genealogy speaker on the Monterey Peninsula, combining her skills as a historian, a storyteller, and a librarian with her love for travel to make family histories come alive.

For guest registration go to “Upcoming Events” on the website, www.napagensoc.org.

Registration ends on Feb. 15.

Society Members will receive a Zoom link and do not need to register

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society library is at 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Current library hours are Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a research appointment, contact research@napagensoc.org or call 707-252-2252.

Members pay $30 per year for free computer access to online genealogical programs and over 9,000 printed publications at the library. A donation of $5 per visit is suggested for non-members.