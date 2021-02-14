Community Builders: Gift basket auction and spring programs in Napa

Connolly Ranch spring programs

Registration is open for Connolly Ranch Education Center’s spring programs, running from April 5 to June 11.

They are continuing to compliment the required virtual learning and in-person learning for grade-school students through half-day programs for K-6 graders and have structured the spring programming to meet local, state, and national health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

To support social distancing their program is a single 10-week session with children required to participate for the full session in either the morning or afternoon groups. The morning session is 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 1 to 5 p.m.

It is organized into cohorts with a 1:6 (Earthlings program) 1:8 (Explorers and Outdoor School programs) educator to child ratio. One lead educator, and in some instances a support staff, is assigned to a group and be with them throughout the session. English-Spanish dual language cohorts are available.

All staff and children are required to wear face masks at all times. Comprehensive health and safety protocols are outlined in their policy handbook.