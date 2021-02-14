 Skip to main content
Community Builders: Gift basket auction and spring programs in Napa
Community Builders

Community Builders: Gift basket auction and spring programs in Napa

auction basket

"Finding Your Roots" is one of the gift baskets offered in the Napa Valley Genealogical Society online auction. 

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Genealogical Society members have put together a variety of gift baskets for an online benefit auction this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled its annual fundraiser.

To view the baskets and make a bid, visit the Napa Valley Genealogy 2020 Online Auction website, charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Napa-Valley-Genealogy-2020-Online-Auction-18545.

Register or sign in to get a verification code. After you receive your verification code, you may place your bid.

Members of the club will monitor the bids and notify you if you have been outbid or if you have won your chosen basket. If you win, pick up your basket at the Genealogical Society headquarters, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa.

The auction ends Feb. 28.

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society assists genealogical, historical and biographical research, and the preservation of family history and shares knowledge through workshops, and educational programs.

They welcome new members. For more information, call 707-252-2252, stop by the office during business hours, or visit the website, www.napavalleygenealogy.org.

Connolly Ranch spring programs

Registration is open for Connolly Ranch Education Center’s spring programs, running from April 5 to June 11.

They are continuing to compliment the required virtual learning and in-person learning for grade-school students through half-day programs for K-6 graders and have structured the spring programming to meet local, state, and national health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

To support social distancing their program is a single 10-week session with children required to participate for the full session in either the morning or afternoon groups. The morning session is 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 1 to 5 p.m.

It is organized into cohorts with a 1:6 (Earthlings program) 1:8 (Explorers and Outdoor School programs) educator to child ratio. One lead educator, and in some instances a support staff, is assigned to a group and be with them throughout the session. English-Spanish dual language cohorts are available.

All staff and children are required to wear face masks at all times. Comprehensive health and safety protocols are outlined in their policy handbook.

Connolly Ranch’s programs are designed around the seasons. In the spring, they operate rain or shine. Spring has Connolly Ranch children exploring the outdoors, as well as spending time in our COVID-safe tents and barns. They will come home happy, tired, and often muddy. Warm and layered clothing and rain gear are required.

For more information visit connollyranch.org or email info@connollyranch.org or call 707-224-1894.

