Three-hundred nonprofit leaders, volunteers, elected officials, and business members filled Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo for the fourth Annual Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) Heart of Napa Awards on March 14.
CVNL’s Heart of Napa Awards gave $22,500 to recipients in six categories. Longtime radio and television personality Celeste Perry emceed the event.
Pride Mountain Vineyards, recipient of the Corporate Community Service Award, was recognized for their contributions to the elderly at Rancho de Calistoga Mobile Home Park and for rebuilding homes with Hope Crisis Response Network after the Lake County fires.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to LC Naylor, Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, who volunteered 433 hours on the construction of a new home for a young low-income Napa family and who led a group of 250 volunteers at the Yountville Veterans Home of California to complete a variety of projects. LC has volunteered for the past six years for a total of 3,321 hours.
The Excellence in Board Leadership Award was given to Anne Evans for launching an apprenticeship program for young musicians and her strategic leadership improving operations, programs, and partnerships for Music in the Vineyards.
Youth Volunteer of the Year Award recipients included:
-- Vanessa Chen, sophomore, Vintage High School, for her contributions on the Napa Library’s Teen Advisory Board, where she founded and leads the Teen Chess Club and teaches two environmental awareness programs;
Jennifer Lopez, senior, Napa High School, as a volunteer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley’s Teen Center, where she mentors elementary and middle school students, assists with homework, guides recreational activities, and participates in leadership programs;
-- Bailey Stone, senior, Vintage High School, president of the Teen Council for Teens Connect, encouraging students to be kinder and working to break the stigma around mental health; Daisy Zamora, junior, Napa High School, for her service on the Youth Leadership Team of LGBTQ Connection advocating for others and playing a key role in organizing a number of “celebration of self and authenticity” events, including the 2018 Youth Pride Dance; '
-- Joel Navarro, senior, Napa High School, vice president of Keystone, a mentor program at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, for raising awareness among Napa youth about the importance of voting.
Kathleen Reynolds, CEO, Napa Valley Community Housing, was awarded the Excellence in Leadership Award for expanding affordable housing, community advocacy, growing the organization’s annual revenue, and building a diverse leadership team.
The Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence Award was presented to Community Resources for Children, for their relevant and innovative programs promoting quality early learning in the home, in preschool, and in child care settings, including a Toy Library and Early Learning Center, workshops, subsidized child care, and free developmental screenings.
All recipients were presented with a hand-blown glass sculpture, and certificates of recognition from the US Senate, US Congress, State Assembly, and Napa County Board of Supervisors.
“The success of this event has ensured the Heart of Napa awards will grow as a pillar of recognition in our community” said Melissa Stoakley, executive assistant and event coordinator at CVNL. “Thank you to everyone who nominated and congratulations to all nominees — your stories of courage, hope, and dedication inspire us.”
The Awards were sponsored and presented by Kaiser Permanente of Napa Solano, Redwood Credit Union, Syar Foundation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Bank of Marin and Comerica Bank.
For more information, call at (415) 479-5710 or visit cvnl.org.