Heifer International holds its first meeting of the new year at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Napa.
Lindsay Duvall, Heifer International community engagement staff member from Southern California, will attend to provide volunteer training and the latest information on Heifer initiatives.
New volunteers are invited to learn more about Heifer International at this meeting. For more information, call Evie Trevethan at 707-255-3388.