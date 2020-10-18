Community Builders: Helping students thrive during a pandemic

NapaLearns launches six online courses

On March 20, when Napa County schools announced the COVID-19 shutdown, NapaLearnshad to come up with a new strategy for supporting students in the five districts within the county lines.

With the Napa County unemployment rate exceeding 16% in April, it was clear that the pandemic was impacting many young adults entering the job market, as well as workers who had been laid off or furloughed. It was a major setback for both groups.

Peg Maddocks, executive director of NapaLearn said, “In five months, we created the NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy to offer industry-recognized certification courses. Together with technology partners Adobe, Autodesk, Cisco, Coursera and Google, and educational partners from the Bay Area Consortium of Community Colleges and Napa Valley College, we were able to launch courses in cybersecurity, digital marketing, graphic and 3-D design, information technology and programming. And, on August 31st, we had more than 90 students enrolled in courses that are 100% online, instructor-supported, and free.”

The NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy is garnering wide-ranging appeal: People as young as 13 years old and as old as 72 are enrolled in the courses.