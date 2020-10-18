Community Builders: Helping students thrive during a pandemic

The North Napa Rotary Club, in a long-standing supportive relationship with VOICES, Napa's organization that supports emancipated foster care youth, saw a need for 25 college students who needed computers due to remote learning requirements at Napa Valley College.
The VOICES students were not expected to receive any technology support this year since they cannot afford to purchase their own laptops now that they are out of high school.
North Napa Rotary worked with VOICES, whose facility provides free Wif-Fi access for the students to identify those who could best benefit from the computer donation. The computers needed to have the capacity to utilize Zoom, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel.
Through the Rotary District 5130 grant program, North Napa Rotary presented 13 Chromebook laptop computers and 1-year software subscriptions to include all the programs the students need.
VOICES provides services in the Napa community to youth who have been emancipated from the foster care program, some of whom are now homeless. Their current executive director, who, along with his brother is a former foster child, was the first recipient of scholarships that North Napa Rotary has provided to VOICES youth over the years, along with other support of their facility, including appliance purchases and the annual haunted house event hosted there.
NapaLearns launches six online courses
On March 20, when Napa County schools announced the COVID-19 shutdown, NapaLearnshad to come up with a new strategy for supporting students in the five districts within the county lines.
With the Napa County unemployment rate exceeding 16% in April, it was clear that the pandemic was impacting many young adults entering the job market, as well as workers who had been laid off or furloughed. It was a major setback for both groups.
Peg Maddocks, executive director of NapaLearn said, “In five months, we created the NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy to offer industry-recognized certification courses. Together with technology partners Adobe, Autodesk, Cisco, Coursera and Google, and educational partners from the Bay Area Consortium of Community Colleges and Napa Valley College, we were able to launch courses in cybersecurity, digital marketing, graphic and 3-D design, information technology and programming. And, on August 31st, we had more than 90 students enrolled in courses that are 100% online, instructor-supported, and free.”
The NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy is garnering wide-ranging appeal: People as young as 13 years old and as old as 72 are enrolled in the courses.
The number one reason that students enrolled is that they want to receive an industry-recognized certification. The second reason students enrolled is that it’s free, with no cost for the courseware, software or labs. Students are committing their time to complete the course and accelerate or reinvigorate their careers.
The courses range from four to 10 months and then the students can prepare for their certification exams. NapaLearns will fund the costs associated with exam prep as well as the cost of the exam itself. In addition, the organization is enriching the courses by inviting virtual guest speakers and practitioners in the fields offered to share their experiences with the participants.
The Travis Credit Union Foundation provided $20,000 in a challenge grant, which was applied towards this program. It costs $1,000 per student to attend. Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring students and candidates interested in applying can sign-up for more information by contacting NapaLearns at info@napalearns.org.
