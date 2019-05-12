Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley will be the keynote speaker at the annual If Given a Chance awards banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Embassy Suites Napa.
The awards dinner will introduce the newest students to become part of If Given a Chance. The non-profit was founded in 1955 to support promising high school students hoping to continue their education, after overcoming significant challenges in their lives, including abuse, addiction, homelessness and illness.
Since then, If Given a Chance has helped more than 281 Napa Valley teens through a three-part program that guides students to achieve and maintain success in post-high school education and training programs.
"What's so valuable about what we do is the mentorship in addition to the financial aide," said Janna Waldinger, who is the new student services manager for If Given a Chance. The organization's one paid employee, Waldinger supervisors the 34 students who are currently part of the program.
Waldinger said that, while in the past the program has focused on high school seniors, this year for the first time they are adding high school juniors as well. These juniors will get $1,000 for the process of applying to colleges and paying for the associated fees for applications, tests and deposits
For 2019, the group has chosen seven seniors and six juniors who will receive financial support as well as one-to-one coaching and mentoring that continues throughout their education and beyond. In 2016 IGAC started matching recipient students with alumni from the program to support them in achieving both academic and life goals.
"When you have one caring adult in your life it changes the trajectory," Waldinger said. "It's about giving a new trajectory to these kids."
Tickets to the May 17 banquet are $60. For more information about If Given a Change, visit the website, ifgivenachance.org.