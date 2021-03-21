Community Builders: If Given a Chance extends deadlines

Napa County High School students graduating in June 2022 who have demonstrated exceptional courage in overcoming extraordinary challenges now have until 5 p.m. on April 1 to nominate themselves for mentoring educational, emotional, and moral support from If Given a Chance (IGAC).

IGAC has extended the deadline for one month to give students more time to complete the application at ifgivenachance.org/applications. Applications must include letters of recommendation from a school reference and a community member. Students who are county residents but attending out-of-area schools are also eligible.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year in its 25-year history that IGAC has opened the application process to self-nominations for help with college or vocational education. In the past, teachers and counselors have nominated over 400 students who have been supported by the organization and have gone on to thrive in their desired careers.

“If a student is on track to graduate by June 2022, this award will provide life-skills mentoring and financial reimbursement for various college tests and entry fees through their senior year and continue throughout their undergraduate college degree or vocational certificate program,” said Janna Waldinger, student services manager for IGAC. “Our goal is to ensure students will have long-term success.”