 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Builders: Let’s Get Crackin’

A save-the-date announcement is out for the 30th annual Napa Valley Crab Feed in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Going virtual for the second year in a row, it promises to serve up more than half a ton of crab for supporters to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to the crab dinner, a digital auction will include Napa Valley wines among other offerings.

To order tickets or for more information, contact  Amanda Fisher, resource development coordinator, at 707.255.8866 ext. 104  or email Amanda@begreatnv.org. www.begreatnv.org

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News