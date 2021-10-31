Community Builders: Let’s Get Crackin’

A save-the-date announcement is out for the 30th annual Napa Valley Crab Feed in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Going virtual for the second year in a row, it promises to serve up more than half a ton of crab for supporters to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to the crab dinner, a digital auction will include Napa Valley wines among other offerings.

To order tickets or for more information, contact Amanda Fisher, resource development coordinator, at 707.255.8866 ext. 104 or email Amanda@begreatnv.org. www.begreatnv.org