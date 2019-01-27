Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motionfundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia.
This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards.
The evening will raise funds to continue to build the planned 47-mile Class 1 trail and maintain the existing sections. To date, 19-miles are completed of the trail that will eventually connect Vallejo to Calistoga. The Vine Trail funding is a combination of public-private partnerships as well as government grants.
Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/