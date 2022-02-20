Community Builders: Make a splash with C.A.S.T. for Kids

C.A.S.T. for Kids, designed to provide children with disabilities, ages 6-18, the opportunity to enjoy morning fishing and boating on Lake Berryessa, returns on April 16 at the Steele Park Recreation Area.
They are reaching out now for registration for kids to participate in this nationwide event.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
"Because of Covid we have not been able to run this event for the last two years, so 2022 is a big year for us," said Lucie Hock, one of the volunteers who make the event happen. "We want kids that have joined us in years past to join us again, and we want to reach out to new kids to come out and fish with us for the day."
She added, "This is also a special year for us because CAST 2022 is in memory Dave Kerr. A member with the Monticello Ski Club for many years and an avid supporter and participant of CAST for Kids each and every year."
All children who are signed up for this event will receive lunch, a free fishing pole, tackle box, cap, T-shirt, photo plaque and fun pack for a two-to-three-hour fishing trip in a boat will be provided by an experienced fisherman.
People are also reading…
"We are hoping to see as many kids as possible along with a guardian and parent," Hock said. "We have over 150 volunteers, including boats, captains, and fishermen ready to take these kids fishing."
Pre-register at castforkids.org/event/lakeberryessa. To volunteer call 707-738-9093. For questions, call Paul Gallagher at 707-580-9829 or pgallagher@prim.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.