Community Builders: Make a splash with C.A.S.T. for Kids

  • Updated

C.A.S.T. for Kids, designed to provide children with disabilities, ages 6-18, the opportunity to enjoy morning fishing and boating on Lake Berryessa, returns on April 16 at the Steele Park Recreation Area.

They are reaching out now for registration for kids to participate in this nationwide event.  

"Because of Covid we have not been able to run this event for the last two years, so 2022 is a big year for us," said Lucie Hock, one of the volunteers who make the event happen. "We want kids that have joined us in years past to join us again, and we want to reach out to new kids to come out and fish with us for the day."

She added, "This is also a special year for us because CAST 2022 is in memory Dave Kerr. A member with the Monticello Ski Club for many years and an avid supporter and participant of CAST for Kids each and every year."

All children who are signed up for this event will receive lunch, a free fishing pole, tackle box, cap, T-shirt, photo plaque and fun pack for a two-to-three-hour fishing trip in a boat will be provided by an experienced fisherman.

"We are hoping to see as many kids as possible along with a guardian and parent," Hock said. "We have over 150 volunteers, including boats, captains, and fishermen ready to take these kids fishing."

Pre-register at castforkids.org/event/lakeberryessa. To volunteer call 707-738-9093. For questions, call Paul Gallagher at 707-580-9829 or pgallagher@prim.com.

