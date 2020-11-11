Community Builders: Mariana Almarez honored for leadership

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) business advisor Mariana Almaraz was a recent winner of the 2020 Latino Entrepreneurs Leadership Award, presented by the North Bay Business Journal.
Almarez is one of 13 recognized leaders and is honored for her contributions in the Hispanic business community.
"Receiving this award as a Hispanic community leader means a big responsibility for me," Almarez said. "It is not an accomplishment. It is an ongoing commitment. People trust me and reach out to me when they need help because they know I will lead them in the right direction."
“Mariana joined the Napa-Sonoma SBDC to work with the Hispanic business community to share her passion for entrepreneurship,” said Mary Cervantes, SBDC director. “She is an asset in our bilingual program.”
Almarez teaches SBDC business webinars, including record-keeping, marketing and social media. In the spring, she will teach the food handler certification class, the only Spanish class offered in the area. “I am very proud of that because there is a huge need,” Almarez said.
Next spring, she will also teach the NxLevel Micro-Entrepreneur Online Training program in Spanish, specifically designed for the Hispanic business community.
In 2016, Almarez took Nxlevel Entrepreneurship Training to use the information for her own start-up business. After that, she continued with SBDC workshops and webinars, which led to becoming a business advisor.
Almarez hosts the SBDC Facebook Live show in Spanish on Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m.
Almarez was born in Mexico and graduated from the University of Guadalajara with a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration in 1997. The same year, she came to the United States to study English, math and QuickBooks. From 2009 to 2015, she worked on a corporate management team doing payroll and HR. In 2015, she decided to open her own business.
Today, Almarez helps connect two communities of entrepreneurs, Hispanic and non-Hispanic. In both communities, she delivers valuable training and education, along with her personal dedication.
To learn more about the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, call the Napa office at 707-256-7253 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060. To sign up to receive free business advising, look for the red bar at the top, “Apply Now” on the website, napasonomasbdc.org/.
Giving blood to honor veterans
In the past two months, more than 120 local blood drives were canceled because of the recent wildfires. As a result, the Red Cross, which has already seen blood supplies strained due to the pandemic, is experiencing a shortage of blood donations.
On Veterans Day, San Francisco Zion Church collaborated with the Red Cross for the first in a series of blood drives in Vacaville. More than 200 members pledged to donate blood as one small way of saying thanks to the many veterans who shed their blood for our freedom, especially during this difficult year.
Many donors were recovered COVID-19 victims, healthcare workers, and victims of the LNU fire. The Red Cross was able to collect nearly 40 units of blood. They will be back next month for more.
"The North Bay area was hit hard in the recent fires," said Jerome Namoc of Napa. "Many of us almost lost our homes. This is one small way to give back."
