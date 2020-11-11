Community Builders: Mariana Almarez honored for leadership

Almarez hosts the SBDC Facebook Live show in Spanish on Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m.

Almarez was born in Mexico and graduated from the University of Guadalajara with a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration in 1997. The same year, she came to the United States to study English, math and QuickBooks. From 2009 to 2015, she worked on a corporate management team doing payroll and HR. In 2015, she decided to open her own business.

Today, Almarez helps connect two communities of entrepreneurs, Hispanic and non-Hispanic. In both communities, she delivers valuable training and education, along with her personal dedication.

Giving blood to honor veterans

In the past two months, more than 120 local blood drives were canceled because of the recent wildfires. As a result, the Red Cross, which has already seen blood supplies strained due to the pandemic, is experiencing a shortage of blood donations.