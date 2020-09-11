Community Builders: Mental health help in Napa County

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council is asking residents to help spread the word to reduce stigma around mental health issues, prevent suicide and foster hope.
With COVID-19, social unrest, distance learning, and the wildfires, community members are stressed more than ever before, but help and support are available.
Napa County Suicide Prevention Council has launched a new campaign, Reach Out!
Local support resources available include:
-- Aldea Bilingual Family Wellness Support Line: 707-543-1152
-- Mentis Bilingual Mental Health Line: 255-0966, ext. 132
-- LGBTQ Connection “Drop In” Counseling Bilingual Scheduling Line: 707-948-6640
-- Napa County Mental Health Bilingual System Navigators: 707-259-8160/707-259-4963
-- Napa County Mental Health Access: 707-259-8151
-- Napa County Crisis: 707-253-4711—Call this number or 911 in an emergency
-- Ready Napa County (disaster support): https://readynapacounty.org
State and national resources related to mental health and suicide prevention, include:
-- Each Mind Matters: California’s Mental Health Movement, www.eachmindmatters.org/spw2020/
-- Know the Signs: California’s statewide suicide prevention social marketing campaign: suicideispreventable.org/
-- National Suicide Prevention Life Line: 1-800-273-TALK
-- Crisis Text Line: Text HELP to 741741
Another initiative of Napa County Suicide Prevention Council is gatekeeper training in the Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) model. These QPR trainings are currently being offered in a virtual format. They are 90 minutes long, and are designed to give people tools to intervene and foster hope with someone who may be considering suicide. Napa County Suicide Prevention Council has trained hundreds of people throughout the county in QPR. If you are interested in coordinating a training for your organization or community group, contact carolina.mariposa@countyofnapa.org.
Napa County’s Suicide Prevention Council meets on the second Thursday of each month from 4-5:30 p.m. Currently meetings are facilitated via Zoom. For additional information, contact 707-253-4730 or visit www.countyofnapa.org/2367/Suicide-Prevention-Council.
NV Education Foundation expands support for wellness services
As students began the school year via distance learning amidst the continuing challenges posed by COVID-19 and the danger of one of California’s largest wildfires in history, the Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF) has ensured the expansion of a critical safety net to care for the health and well being of the nearly 17,000 students served by the Napa Valley Unified School District.
“Following the 2017 wildfires, we saw a 50% increase in student need for mental health services,” said Kristin Nelson, NVUSD Wellness program manager. “When COVID-19 hit our community and we saw the widespread impact that had in increasing anxiety, stress, and depression among our students, we knew we needed to take action to ensure that no child slipped through the cracks. The Napa Valley Education Foundation has worked to provide the funding we needed to make this happen.”
With the addition of school social workers assigned to every school in the district, whether in person or virtually, all students will be evaluated for behavioral health issues. For those in need of support, social workers will work with support providers to ensure every student in need receives services. Since the school-based wellness program began in 2014, organizations like Mentis, Aldea, Napa County Office of Education, Voices, NEWS, Napa County Mental Health have been integral partners in this service model. Teachers and school staff are being trained on trauma sensitive practices and how to identify mental health issues.
“Since making our first investment to establish the Wellness Program in 2014, the results speak for themselves,” said Jennifer Stewart, NVEF Executive Director. “Overall behavioral problems have reduced by 42%, bullying has decreased by 12% and two out of three students served by the NVUSD Wellness Program report an improvement in their social-emotional functioning.”
In May 2020, NVEF launched its Youth Wellness Campaign to raise the funds necessary for this important service expansion. To date, it has raised $254,000 toward its $500,000 goal including an MSA grant from the County of Napa, an initial matching grant from Redwood Credit Union to kickstart the campaign, and most recently, a major gift from the Bank of Marin of $60,000.
