Community Builders: Mental health help in Napa County

“Following the 2017 wildfires, we saw a 50% increase in student need for mental health services,” said Kristin Nelson, NVUSD Wellness program manager. “When COVID-19 hit our community and we saw the widespread impact that had in increasing anxiety, stress, and depression among our students, we knew we needed to take action to ensure that no child slipped through the cracks. The Napa Valley Education Foundation has worked to provide the funding we needed to make this happen.”

With the addition of school social workers assigned to every school in the district, whether in person or virtually, all students will be evaluated for behavioral health issues. For those in need of support, social workers will work with support providers to ensure every student in need receives services. Since the school-based wellness program began in 2014, organizations like Mentis, Aldea, Napa County Office of Education, Voices, NEWS, Napa County Mental Health have been integral partners in this service model. Teachers and school staff are being trained on trauma sensitive practices and how to identify mental health issues.