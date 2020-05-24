Community Builders: Napa High Alumni Association postpones meetings until 2021

Due to the unknowns associated with the coronavirus, the Executive Board of Napa High Alumni Association has cancelled all general meetings until Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The meeting will be at noon, but the location is to be announced, said association president Marilyn Reid.
The Napa High Alumni Association was begun in 1991 solely to support Napa High students and teachers, and to provide scholarships for graduating seniors. The organization is comprised of both grads of Napa High, as well as non-Napa High grads.
