Friends of the Napa Library Board recently welcomed Sandy Fagan as a board member, filling a vacant position that expires March of 2021. Born in Napa, Fagan is now retired and lives in Yountville. She spent most of her career advocating for civil rights in the areas of education, employment, and housing.
"Even as a child, libraries were a source of wonder for me; I recall how excited I was at the prospect of the Bookmobile coming to my neighborhood. As long as we have libraries, we have the world at our fingertips," Fagan said.
Also at its annual March membership meeting, the Friends re-elected four board members to continue their service through March 2022: Lee Milovich, Pat Milovich, Sandy Ellis and Dave Abbott.