Community Builders: Napa Valley CanDo Give!Guide invites new participants

Napa Valley CanDo is going to work on its 10th anniversary Give!Guide, and is hoping to reach Napa County nonprofits that have not participated before.

Their Give!Guide list, which is now published online, provides information for people who would like to make a gift or donation to a local nonprofit organization as an alternative to a purchased present.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To be included in this year's edition, you must be a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit and have been serving Napa County for two or more years as of Nov. 1.

In addition, a representative from your organization must attend one of two orientation meetings. Due to COVID-19, the meetings will be held on Zoom on June 22 and June 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, send an email with your nonprofit's name to CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com, and they will provide a link to the meetings.

More information and the links are also on the website CanDoGiveGuide.org. Applications will be available on the website beginning June 22. Applications are due by July 22.

Dodd names Mentis Nonprofit of the Year

On June 8 when state legislators gathered to celebrate California nonprofits, 109 legislators selected a Nonprofit of the Year in their districts.

Senator Bill Dodd, representing California Senate District, 3 chose Mentis, one of Napa County’s oldest nonprofits. Mentis provides bilingual professional mental health services to people of all ages and income levels in Napa County.

For more than 70 years, Mentis has grown and adapted to meet the challenges facing Napa County's community members, whether it's disaster response or everyday well-being. More information about Mentis is available at mentisnapa.org.

Ham Radio Field Day in American Canyon

Ham radio operators in American Canyon will be participating in a Ham Radio Field Day on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26 at Silver Oak Park, 485 Silver Oak Trail, American Canyon.

The field day is a nationwide, 24-hour ham radio emergency communications exercise that has taken place every fourth weekend in June since 1933.

Licensed ham or amateur radio operators set up temporary stations in public locations operating off the grid on emergency power with temporary stations contacting other field day stations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Operators do this without the internet or any public infrastructure so that in an emergency, when all else fails, they can provide a valuable communications resource.

The public is invited to visit the Field Day site anytime from 11 a.m. Saturday through early Sunday morning.

For more information on Ham Radio Field Day, visit the American Radio Relay League website at arrl.org and click on the link for Field Day information.

You can contact Gary Gross locally at 707-642-5863 after 4 p.m., or email ke6qr@comcast.net for more information

K6LI, North Bay Amateur Radio Association, 485 Silver Oak Trail, American Canyon, www.nbara.org