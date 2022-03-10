Community Builders: Napa Valley Genealogical Society to meet

Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents A Genetic Genealogy Success Story, a Zoom talk by Susan Wight on March 17.

The group's monthly meeting begins at 1 p.m. and the program starts at 1:30.

Every once in a while, detailed genealogical work, DNA findings, and a fair amount of Irish luck come together to form an ancestral picture that ties together a family line from nearly 100 years ago to the present.

This tale of Wright’s hunt for her maternal Irish family includes strategies and resources that may provide the spark you need to knock down a brick wall.

During her 30-plus years as a teacher, principal, superintendent, staff trainer and curriculum director, Wright picked up a thing or two about learning objectives and strategies with children and adults. In retirement, she has used those skills to pursue her personal objective of identifying the birth dates and places of her Irish ancestors.

Guests are welcome to join the meeting. Go to Upcoming Events on the website, napagensoc.org and click on: “A Genetic Genealogy Success Story” to register. Registration ends March 15, 2022

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society library is located at 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Current library hours: Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For research by appointment contact research@napagensoc.org. or call 707-252-2252 for an appointment.

Society members pay $30 per year for free computer access to online genealogical programs and more than 9,000 printed publications at the library. A donation of $5 per visit is suggested for non-members.