Community Builders: Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 12

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Napa Valley residents to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 12.

Despite the coronavirus pandeminc, the Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the area.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of Constituent Events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar will serve as honorary chairman. A long-time supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dunbar helped found the Napa event, now in its eighth year. “My brothers and I watched our father deteriorate over the last years of his life, from a vibrant, strong, intelligent individual to a shell of himself, not able to recognize us, Dunbar said. “This is the first year we can’t gather in person so it is more important than ever to continually fundraise to support the effort.”