Community Builders: Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 12

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Napa Valley residents to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 12.
Despite the coronavirus pandeminc, the Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the area.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of Constituent Events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
Yountville Mayor John Dunbar will serve as honorary chairman. A long-time supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dunbar helped found the Napa event, now in its eighth year. “My brothers and I watched our father deteriorate over the last years of his life, from a vibrant, strong, intelligent individual to a shell of himself, not able to recognize us, Dunbar said. “This is the first year we can’t gather in person so it is more important than ever to continually fundraise to support the effort.”
On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at Yountville Park to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Shelley Dombroski, regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association North Bay Offices. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/napa2020 or email napawalk@alz.org.
