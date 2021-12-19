Community Builders: Napa Wildlife Rescue elects new officers

Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) announces the election of new officers to the board of directors. Carol Poole was elected to the position of president and Tom Clark as vice president.

Poole has been an active member of NWR since 2011, originally drawn by a flyer that said “Help feed baby birds.” She was hooked during that first season while caring for baby songbirds.

Within a few years she became a specialist working with raptors and is now the caretaker of Maddie, a red-tailed hawk who stars in NWR’s education programs. Poole is also the co-trainer of Odin, a Common Raven. She primarily rescues wild raptors, assists with rehabilitative care and releases them back into the wild.

She has lived in the Napa Valley for 45 years and is retired from a career as a city planner, primarily working for the city of St. Helena. She is deeply concerned about climate change and the devastating impact humans have had on wildlife. Carol moves into the current position from her previous position as vice president.

Tom Clark is involved in managing vineyards in the Napa Valley and, being a vineyard owner, has over the years seen the importance of maintaining a healthy environment for both the vineyards and all the creatures that live there. He believes it is the community’s responsibility to restore nesting and living sites destroyed by development in the Napa Valley to every extent possible.

While being a board member and volunteer with Napa Wildlife Rescue, Clark has conducted demonstrations for the Napa Valley Vintners and helped with educational efforts at local schools. He participates in the Barn Owl Maintenance Project, which builds, places, manages, cleans, and educates property owners in the care and protection of these beneficial predators.

Clark has lived in the Napa Valley for 47 years. He majored in ag business management at Cal Poly, then went into the Peace Corps in Colombia. He has lots of chickens, two llamas, eight goats and three dogs. While not working in the vineyard he can be found in his workshop building bird boxes.

Previous president, John Comisky, who guided the organization through inestimable growth and progress, including the acquisition of the current permanent facility, will remain an active member of the board of directors.

For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue at www.napawildliferescue.org or email the wildlife administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.

Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.

For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707.224-HAWK (4295).

The NWR Facebook page is an ideal opportunity to read the stories and see the pictures of the non-profit’s work and its day to day operation. Find it at www.facebook.com/Napa-Wildlife-Rescue-117530298358117.