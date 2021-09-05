Community Builders: Napa Wildlife Rescue receives a dream garden

The creation of the garden boxes began by excavating just below ground level and then constructing them approximately two feet above ground level, with the contents held in place by corrugated siding and redwood posts to ensure durability. Irrigation lines, designed to meet the needs of each proposed planting, were run to each box. Base soil, topped with compost filled the boxes and wood chips were spread throughout the walking area of the garden.

The team worked on the project over the course of the year and a half, primarily on Sunday mornings, to complete all aspects of the construction, all the while in the midst of a pandemic. Donations of approximately $5,000 were used to purchase materials, in addition to specific component donations. The team was fortunate to receive additional donated labor from donor resources.

The LNV B&H team was composed of Claudia Sonder, Tonya West, John (Woody) Hedderman, Tiffany Iverson, Leslie Myers and Matthew Garcia. Matthew’s brother, Mark Garcia, was also a valued donor of labor to this project.

NWR President, John Comisky said, "The team took a neglected area of our new clinic property, and turned it into the crown jewel of our outward-facing side. Not only does it look great, but it is set to be a long-term source of local produce for our wild patients."