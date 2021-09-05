Community Builders: Napa Wildlife Rescue receives a dream garden

Members of Leadership Napa Valley’s Class 33 have completed a dream project for Napa Wildlife Rescue: the ability to grow and harvest food for recuperating wildlife at their new permanent clinic and residence.
Each year, Leadership Napa Valley creates teams of six who complete a project that will benefit the community of Napa Valley.
LNV Class #33 began in the fall of 2019 and the team nicknamed the B&H group worked with Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) and a former Master Gardener to design a garden that would efficiently provide a variety of produce, grains and greens to help feed the animals in NWR’s care.
B&H group member, Matthew Garcia, explained their choice of the NWR project: “The members of our team are very fond of all types of animals, with one member actually being an equine veterinarian. So partnering with Napa Wildlife Rescue seemed a natural fit. Finding that they had a need for the development of a garden to help sustain their animal clientele, our team grasped the opportunity and jumped right in to do this as our class project.”
Over the course of the year and a half, the team created a garden measuring 36.5 feet by 58.5 feet, incorporating a perimeter fence, with benches, gates and seven raised garden boxes, five measuring 4 by 10 feet and two measuring 4 by 12 feet.
The project involved transplanting existing flowering bulbs from the former residential property to a new location and clearing miscellaneous brush and unwanted plantings while retaining prominent trees within the design of the project.
The creation of the garden boxes began by excavating just below ground level and then constructing them approximately two feet above ground level, with the contents held in place by corrugated siding and redwood posts to ensure durability. Irrigation lines, designed to meet the needs of each proposed planting, were run to each box. Base soil, topped with compost filled the boxes and wood chips were spread throughout the walking area of the garden.
The team worked on the project over the course of the year and a half, primarily on Sunday mornings, to complete all aspects of the construction, all the while in the midst of a pandemic. Donations of approximately $5,000 were used to purchase materials, in addition to specific component donations. The team was fortunate to receive additional donated labor from donor resources.
The LNV B&H team was composed of Claudia Sonder, Tonya West, John (Woody) Hedderman, Tiffany Iverson, Leslie Myers and Matthew Garcia. Matthew’s brother, Mark Garcia, was also a valued donor of labor to this project.
NWR President, John Comisky said, "The team took a neglected area of our new clinic property, and turned it into the crown jewel of our outward-facing side. Not only does it look great, but it is set to be a long-term source of local produce for our wild patients."
NWR will now seed the garden with a wide variety of native plants, including snowberry, coffeeberry, honeysuckle, currants, California wild grape, sunflowers, broccoli and amaranth, among others, to augment the dietary requirements of wildlife patients.
For more information on Napa Wildlife Rescue, visit https://www.napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.
Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.
For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707-224-HAWK (4295).
Visit the NWR Facebook page to read the stories and see the pictures of the non-profit’s work and its day to day operation at facebook.com/Napa-Wildlife-Rescue-117530298358117.
