Community Builders: Napa's new CanDo Spirit Award winner

The 2021 Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award winner is Tania Coronado-Basulto.

Since 2013, the CanDo Spirit Award has recognized exceptional work performed by one young, full-time employee making a difference in the Napa County nonprofit sector. The winner receives a plaque and a check for $1,000, sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners.

The award was renamed this year to honor the late Hilary Zunin, CanDo’s co-founder and a driving force behind the Give!Guide.

In her role as project coordinator at OLE Health, Coronado-Basulto developed two major COVID-19 related programs.

Shira Revzen, director of clinical operations, noted in her nomination, “Tania single-handedly designed and implemented a COVID testing project at the onset of the pandemic. Although she had no experience designing a healthcare delivery system, she set her mind to it and designed an outreach testing program that reached hundreds of people in the community."

"Her program set up services in multiple wineries across the community to help test people who might otherwise not have access. Tania also managed the design and implementation of a COVID mass vaccination clinic that ultimately helped thousands of Napans get vaccinated. She tackled the project with enthusiasm and perseverance. OLE continues to provide vaccination services and Tania is integral to its success.”

After her father developed diabetes while she was still in high school, Coronado-Basulto earned her bachelor of science degree in nutrition from UC Davis, becoming the first college graduate in her family.

OLE Health was her family’s health care provider. Coronado-Basulto said, “Growing up, I always helped my parents navigate through difficult situations only children of immigrants can understand. I have seen my parents through a lens, which has given me compassion, patience and care to everyone around me."

"I chose to work in the nonprofit field because I know there are more people like my mother and father who are going through tough times and need support and guidance. OLE Health aligns with my core values and mission to help the underserved and diverse populations in obtaining high-quality care everyone deserves.”

Visit CanDoGiveGuide.org to help worthy nonprofits continue their work. The Give!Guide will accept donations Nov. 30 through Dec. 31.