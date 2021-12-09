Community Builders: News from the Napa community

Help for companion animals in Napa County

Napa Valley Community Foundation has announced that The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund is accepting applications from qualified nonprofits and public agencies that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small companion animals throughout Napa County.

The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund was established in 2018 to support small animals in Napa Valley through a multimillion-dollar bequest from the estate of the longtime Napa residents who both passed away at age 87. The endowed Fund creates a permanent income stream to support yearly grants to organizations dedicated to the health, welfare, humane treatment and adoption and care of small animals.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

This year will be the third year of grantmaking from the Fund, and the total amount available for the 2022 grant period is $241,065. Grants from the Fund are available for program or general support in amounts from $5,000 to $30,000. Proposals are due by Jan. 15, 2022. For information on full eligibility criteria and application materials, interested organizations should visit www.napavalleycf.org/im-a-non-profit/grant-opportunities/.

Since the fund’s first round of grants in 2019, the foundation has issued $305,000 to 10 local groups to provide services including rescue and adoption, medical care and spaying or neutering to more than 10,000 small animals in Napa County.

For more information on the request for proposal/grant application process for The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, contactRejane Brito at rejane@napavalleycf.org or 707-254-9565, ext. 22.

For information about legacy giving through a will or trust to support your own charitable goals, contact NVCF President, Terence Mulligan at terence@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565, ext. 11.

Kathryn Hall to chair Cope gala

To celebrate Cope Family Center’s 50th year of service to Napa Valley families, Kathryn Walt Hall will chair their 2022 gala, raising funds to support child abuse prevention and family support services. The event will be held at Hall Winery in June 2022.

Hall, proprietor of Hall, Baca and Walt wines and former United States ambassador to Austria, has been a longstanding supporter of Cope.

Cope has been a beneficiary of the annual Hall Cabernet Cook-Off, an event that has raised more than $500,000 for local nonprofits since its inception.

Cope was founded by community members in response to a child abuse-related death. Starting in 1972 as a group of dedicated volunteers, Cope has grown to meet the needs of Napa Valley’s families. The $2 million organization serves over 800 parents annually, raising 1,200 children. Event proceeds will fund Cope’s programs, helping children grow up in safe, healthy and loving homes.

To learn more ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, contact Melissa Moize, event manager at (707)252-1123 or mmoize@copefamilycenter.org.