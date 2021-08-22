 Skip to main content
Community Builders: News from the Napa Community
Community Builders

Community Builders: News from the Napa Community

Collabria Care's Week of Joy

Collabria Care, Napa Valley’s hospice and Alzheimer’s resource center, hosts its 15th annual benefit gala with Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery, as this year’s honorary chair, during its Week of Joy, Sept. 3 to 12.

The outdoor gala takes place at Castello di Amorosa on Friday, Sep.10. The gala culminates in a live auction of 16-18 lots of wines, dinners and travel experiences. Guests will be offered an opportunity to raise a paddle and “fund-a-need” to support Collabria Care work in the community.

The week also includes a golf tournament at Eagle Vines Golf Club and a luncheon hosted by St. Supery, both supporting Collabria Hospice as the benefactor.

“Collabria Care brings compassionate care to our loved ones, support for our caregivers and those left behind,” says Swain. “Everyone deserves to experience that compassion and dignity to the end of life, and I hope you will join us in ensuring that ongoing support by joining us at one or all of the events and giving to this amazing organization.”

Swain joins a list of former honorary chairs that includes Leslie and Rich Frank, Thomas Keller, Margrit Mondavi, Beth Nickel, Dario Sattui, and two generations of both the Rombauer and the Torres families. 

For additional information about Collabria Care and the Annual Gala, visit gala.collabriacare.org

Jameson Humane’s WineaPAWlooza raises critical funds for animal care

Jameson Humane, (formerly, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch) raised $1.3 million at their annual fundraiser, WineaPAWlooza, including $300,000 for urgent and critical disaster response items needed through the Fund-A-Need.

The funds were split between three regional volunteer-run organizations, the Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Community Animal Rescue Teams (CART), and the Community Emergency Rescue Team (CERT), managed by Napa County. The three CARTs and CERT came together at Jameson Humane on Aug. 3, to receive the donation.

The Napa CART team was founded in 2016 in response to the Valley Fire in 2015, and the Sonoma and Solano CARTs followed in response to the 2017 fires, with the goal to work safely, quickly and effectively to save human and animals’ lives, impacted by disaster. CART brings together volunteers with a broad range of relevant skills, including veterinary, operations, incident management, volunteer coordination and financial experience.

A common goal between CERT and the three regional CARTs is standardizing protocol for disaster response, not only regionally or statewide, but nationally. 

For more information about Jameson Humane and the Regional Disaster Response Center, please visit www.jamesonhumane.org.

For more information about each regional CART and for disaster preparedness tips and emergency contacts, visit:

• Napa CART 707-732-1555

• Sonoma CART 707- 861-0699

• Solano CART 707-355-4030

• Napa CERT 707-299-1892

New officers for Soroptimist International of Napa

Leigh Krieger, the owner of Minuteman Press, committed to a second term as president of Soroptimist International of Napa during the installation of the new board of directors, in Richmond, on  Aug. 8.

Inspired by WWII Rosie the Riveter and their Can-do spirit, Krieger adopted the motto “We Can Do It!”. The group visited the Rosie the Riveter National Park Museum. followed by a luncheon. Past president Brenda Roberts installed the 2021-2022 board of directors for Soroptimist International of Napa which also includes President-Elect Colleen Soares; Vice President Brenda Roberts; Secretary Nancy Giltner; Treasurer Tamie Frasier; Assistant Treasurer Laura Brasil; Senior Director Mary Carpenter; Junior Director Sarah Goff, and past president Cheryl Payan.

Delegates are Andi Knowlton and Nancy Dempsey and the appointed parliamentarian is Ellen York.

Soroptimist International of Napa is part of a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Napa club is 82 years old and Soroptimist International is 100 years old this year.

Members are now meeting in person again on the second and third Tuesdays of the month for lunch at noon at Embassy Suites in Napa. Contact Cheryl Payan for membership information or to attend a meeting at 707-299-2321. Or email sinapa@soroptimist.net or visit www.SoroptimistNapa.org.

Harvest Middle School students in Napa recently returned to campus for the first day of school. This is the last "first" day for the school. Due to district-wide declining enrollment, Harvest will close at the end of this school year.

