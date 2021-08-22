Community Builders: News from the Napa Community

Collabria Care's Week of Joy
Collabria Care, Napa Valley’s hospice and Alzheimer’s resource center, hosts its 15th annual benefit gala with Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery, as this year’s honorary chair, during its Week of Joy, Sept. 3 to 12.
The outdoor gala takes place at Castello di Amorosa on Friday, Sep.10. The gala culminates in a live auction of 16-18 lots of wines, dinners and travel experiences. Guests will be offered an opportunity to raise a paddle and “fund-a-need” to support Collabria Care work in the community.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The week also includes a golf tournament at Eagle Vines Golf Club and a luncheon hosted by St. Supery, both supporting Collabria Hospice as the benefactor.
“Collabria Care brings compassionate care to our loved ones, support for our caregivers and those left behind,” says Swain. “Everyone deserves to experience that compassion and dignity to the end of life, and I hope you will join us in ensuring that ongoing support by joining us at one or all of the events and giving to this amazing organization.”
Swain joins a list of former honorary chairs that includes Leslie and Rich Frank, Thomas Keller, Margrit Mondavi, Beth Nickel, Dario Sattui, and two generations of both the Rombauer and the Torres families.
For additional information about Collabria Care and the Annual Gala, visit gala.collabriacare.org
Jameson Humane’s WineaPAWlooza raises critical funds for animal care
Jameson Humane, (formerly, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch) raised $1.3 million at their annual fundraiser, WineaPAWlooza, including $300,000 for urgent and critical disaster response items needed through the Fund-A-Need.
The funds were split between three regional volunteer-run organizations, the Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Community Animal Rescue Teams (CART), and the Community Emergency Rescue Team (CERT), managed by Napa County. The three CARTs and CERT came together at Jameson Humane on Aug. 3, to receive the donation.
The Napa CART team was founded in 2016 in response to the Valley Fire in 2015, and the Sonoma and Solano CARTs followed in response to the 2017 fires, with the goal to work safely, quickly and effectively to save human and animals’ lives, impacted by disaster. CART brings together volunteers with a broad range of relevant skills, including veterinary, operations, incident management, volunteer coordination and financial experience.
A common goal between CERT and the three regional CARTs is standardizing protocol for disaster response, not only regionally or statewide, but nationally.
For more information about Jameson Humane and the Regional Disaster Response Center, please visit www.jamesonhumane.org.
For more information about each regional CART and for disaster preparedness tips and emergency contacts, visit:
• Napa CART 707-732-1555
• Sonoma CART 707- 861-0699
• Solano CART 707-355-4030
• Napa CERT 707-299-1892
New officers for Soroptimist International of Napa
Leigh Krieger, the owner of Minuteman Press, committed to a second term as president of Soroptimist International of Napa during the installation of the new board of directors, in Richmond, on Aug. 8.
Inspired by WWII Rosie the Riveter and their Can-do spirit, Krieger adopted the motto “We Can Do It!”. The group visited the Rosie the Riveter National Park Museum. followed by a luncheon. Past president Brenda Roberts installed the 2021-2022 board of directors for Soroptimist International of Napa which also includes President-Elect Colleen Soares; Vice President Brenda Roberts; Secretary Nancy Giltner; Treasurer Tamie Frasier; Assistant Treasurer Laura Brasil; Senior Director Mary Carpenter; Junior Director Sarah Goff, and past president Cheryl Payan.
Delegates are Andi Knowlton and Nancy Dempsey and the appointed parliamentarian is Ellen York.
Soroptimist International of Napa is part of a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Napa club is 82 years old and Soroptimist International is 100 years old this year.
Members are now meeting in person again on the second and third Tuesdays of the month for lunch at noon at Embassy Suites in Napa. Contact Cheryl Payan for membership information or to attend a meeting at 707-299-2321. Or email sinapa@soroptimist.net or visit www.SoroptimistNapa.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.