Community Builders: NV Genealogical Society to meet

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Essential U.S. Records for Genealogy Research" at their monthly online meeting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19.
A Zoom talk by Nancy Loe will cover how to explore federal and state censuses, military records, courthouse records, newspapers, and migration records for the United States. Record locations and search strategies for family historians will also be covered.
Loe is a professional archivist and genealogist who writes and lectures on U.S. and European genealogy research and records.
Guests are welcome to join the meeting. To register, to “Upcoming Events” on the society website, www.napagensoc.org, and click “Essential U.S. Records” and “Register.”
Society members will receive the Zoom link and do not need to register.
Genealogy resources and support are available to the public at the NVGS library located at 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa.
Current library hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Research appointments are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Contact research@napagensoc.org or 707-252-2252 for an appointment.
Society members pay $30 per year for free computer access to online genealogical programs and more than 9,000 printed publications at the library.
A donation of $5 per visit is suggested for non-members.
