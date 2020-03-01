Community Builders: Ole Health plans for ¡SALUD! 2020

OLE Health will honor Betty and Andy Beckstoffer for their years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28, at The Estate Yountville.

The event will feature cuisine from chef Victor Scargle paired with wines from the Tuck Beckstoffer Estate along with a mini auction and a concert by the Silverado Pickups.

Proceeds from ¡SALUD! 2020 will support expansion of OLE Health’s outreach services including the addition of a mobile unit designed to bring free health care services to more than 5,000 patients annually at their workplace and in their community. Through the expanded outreach services, OLE Health will be able to provide health screenings, dental and vision screenings, acute care, first-aid and wound care, connecting patients to community resources and disaster response care.

OLE Health has a long history reaching back to its origins in 1972, when it was founded by five farmworkers with a handful of doctors volunteering inside the Rutherford Market to offer basic healthcare services to vineyard workers.